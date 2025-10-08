The Duke of Kent steps out for first royal engagement since the Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duke of Kent has carried out his first royal engagement since the death of his wife, the Duchess of Kent. According to the Court Circular, Edward, who turns 90 on Thursday, attended a concert in London on Tuesday in his capacity as patron of Wigmore Hall – a music venue which dates back to 1901.

His last official outing was in August when he presented the Duke of Kent medal to Mr. James Malcolmson of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Regimental Association. Although the Duke has not officially retired from public duties, he has scaled back his commitments in recent years. His milestone birthday on 9 October is likely to be marked privately.

© Getty Images The Duke with his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, at the funeral

Edward was last seen publicly at his wife's requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September – which was the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine Worsley died aged 92 at the couple's Kensington Palace cottage, Wren House, on 4 September. She preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style in 2002, retreating from royal life to spend more than a decade secretly teaching music in a state primary school in Hull.

The Kents shared 64 years of marriage, during which time they welcomed three children and ten grandchildren. The Duchess' closest family members were in attendance at her funeral, as well as the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Edward, who is the eldest son of the late Prince George, Duke of Kent and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, met Katharine when he was stationed at Catterick Garrison army base in 1956. Their engagement was announced in March 1961, and the pair wed at York Minster on 8 June that year.

© Getty Edward and Katharine on their wedding day

Katharine wore a white silk wedding dress designed by John Cavanagh, featuring a high neckline and long sleeves. She accessorised with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe tiara, loaned to her by her mother-in-law, Princess Marina. The Kent's three children, George, Earl of St. Andrews, Lady Helen Windsor and Lord Nicholas Windsor do not carry out royal duties.

