Prince William's rare admission about family 'treat' with Princess Kate and kids

Prince William has shared an insight into family life with his wife, Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The rare revelation came on Wednesday afternoon while William was taking part in a day of investitures at Windsor Castle, when he shared with one recipient a "treat" that the Wales family are looking forward to. The Prince and Princess of Wales are usually guarded when it comes to sharing anecdotes about their life as a family of four when 'off duty', but the comment will delight royal followers and television fans alike.

The future king was handing out an Order of the British Empire (OBE) to television producer Stephen Lambert, the chief executive and founder of successful TV company, Studio Lambert, when the father-of-three shared that he, Kate and the kids were very much looking forward to tuning into the new series of Celebrity Traitors, which airs its first episode on Wednesday evening on BBC One.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William recently revealed he, Kate and their three children will be tunining into The Traitors

After receiving his OBE for services to television, Stephen, whose company is the name behind the hugely popular television show, shared: "[Prince William] said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected. And I told him about the fact that our celebrities have entered into the game with great seriousness."

Meanwhile, on receiving his OBE from the Prince of Wales, Stephen said he was "delighted and honoured", adding: "These things are very special. And coming to Windsor Castle, in particular, it was a great treat, there's so much history around."

© BBC The Prince and Princess of Wales will be tuning into the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One

The Wales's family life

It's not often we hear about the Wales family's life behind closed doors, but royal fans were treated to a candid interview recently when Prince William appeared on Eugene Levy's recent Apple TV+ show, The Reluctant Traveler. During the episode, which was filmed in and around Windsor, William opened up about Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment, losing his grandparents and how he sees the future of the monarchy. Watch a clip from the interview below...

WATCH: Prince William makes comment about brother Prince Harry and future of the monarchy

In a more light-hearted moment, William shared a lovely insight into what he, Kate and the kids get up to in their downtime. William recalled how he and his cousins would often run around Windsor Castle for fun when they were kids, but ended up with "massive splinters."

"My children don't realise how lucky they are," he joked. "They've got a big old carpet they can run down, and there's no splinters." William then added, "We come in after hours and chase each other around sometimes."

© Getty Images William and Kate reportedly have their own family pub quiz team

It was also revealed recently that the Wales family love nothing more than heading to their local pub to take part in quizzes. According to The Sun, Prince William and Kate, both 43, along with their eldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, regularly take part in a weekly quiz in a pub near one of their royal homes.

A pub quiz and a run around Windsor Castle, then back home for The Traitors, sounds like the perfect family day if you ask us.