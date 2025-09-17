The Princess of Wales' touching exchange with grieving Kent family caught on camera after funeral service

The Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt moment with the Duke of Kent's family as they gathered at Westminster Cathedral to bid farewell to the Duchess of Kent on Tuesday. The Duchess, who passed away on 4 September at the age of 92, was remembered by her family and the many organisations she championed throughout her life. The solemn service drew together senior royals and dignitaries, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who joined mourners in paying tribute. After the service, the Princess was seen on the steps offering quiet words of comfort to members of the Kent family before waving them off alongside Prince William. The Duke of Kent, who had been left grieving the loss of his beloved wife of more than 60 years, shares a close bond with Kate, 43.
Back in June, the Princess of Wales shared a warm exchange with the Duke of Kent, much to the delight of onlookers. As the royal family gathered to watch the thrilling RAF flypast, the two senior royals were seen standing side-by-side. In a lovely, affectionate gesture, Kate gracefully placed her arm on the Duke of Kent's elbow as they greeted each other. But the moment that truly captured hearts came when the Duke, 89, appeared to give the Princess of Wales a discreet yet unmistakable flying kiss.
Among those attending the funeral were King Charles, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the close family of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, who turns 90 next month, has long been a stalwart figure at royal events and holds a very close relationship with the younger royals. Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess' passing earlier this month, sharing a moving message on behalf of the King and Queen.
A short while later, in a message on Kensington Palace's official social media accounts, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family."
Buckingham Palace had announced that Katharine died peacefully at home, surrounded by her close family. Her funeral is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.
The Duchess of Kent's family
Yorkshire-born Katharine Worsley, who wed Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961. She is also survived by three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. The Duchess of Kent's grandchildren include model Lady Amelia Windsor, 30, and Lady Marina Windsor, 32, who announced her engagement to Nico Macauley in June.