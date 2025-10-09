Princess Kate opens up about Princess Charlotte's crafty streak in new chat

The Princess of Wales has a natural affinity with children wherever she goes, and on Thursday she got stuck into a play session at a Home-Start centre in Oxford. As well as joining in with the fun the children were having, she used the opportunity to talk about her own kids to the users of the centre. The royal told sisters Mariam Namakula, 30, and Sumayya Nabatanzi, 28, about her daughter Princess Charlotte's creative streak.

Mariam spoke to the press after the Princess left and revealed: "Kate was saying [that] Charlotte enjoys the outdoors and doing activities, and making things." We already knew that her daughter was passionate about the great outdoors like her mother and father, but it seems like crafting is a growing passion. Earlier this year, Kate confessed the family had been "crafting in every corner of the house" over the summer break.

© Getty Images Kate joined toddlers at a table with dried pasta and flour

Kate's passion for art

Kate, who studied Art History at the University of St Andrews, must be very proud of her children, learning to express themselves through art. Prince William's wife has previously shared impressive portraits by her three children as part of her own early years initiative. "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!" she penned.

© Kensington Palace The palace shared Kate and her children's portraits

At the Home-Start centre on Thursday, Kate also noted how her "kids are growing up fast". "She said George is 12 years old and would soon be starting secondary school," retold Mariam. She was also overheard saying, "The messier it is, the better the fun," spoken as an experienced mum of three who likes to get involved with her children's antics. While learning about the organisation's work, Kate was fully immersed in the kids' role play. When one of the children injected Kate with a toy syringe, the princess was left with flour on the jacket of her trouser suit, and then she asked another child: "What are you making? Are you making a cake? Delicious."

King Charles' craft plans

© © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 / Todd-White Art Photography/Ben F Windsor Castle is going to have an arts and crafts day

His Majesty's Christmas agenda for his royal homes has been announced by the Royal Collection Trust, and it includes arts and crafts days, which we are sure the royal children would be big fans of. These activity days are taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, as well as at Windsor Castle.

Kate's early years mission

The royal is dedicated to making a difference with her own early years initiatives. She has described supporting early childhood as a "sacred opportunity to transform our societies" and raise children who are "better equipped to face the future".

© Getty Kate has a passion for childhood development

In a new essay written by Kate, she addresses the increased use of technology for children. Her piece of work is titled, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, and she made various points choosing human interaction over screens. "For babies and young children, the pull of screens will be even stronger than for older children and adults, the habits more deeply ingrained as they grow," she writes. In terms of tackling the problem, the 43-year-old suggests "protecting sacred spaces for genuine connection: family dinners, conversations, moments of genuine eye contact and engaged listening."



