Queen Camilla pays tribute to 'much-missed' friend Jilly Cooper in leopard print outfit the late author would approve of

Queen Camilla left the audience at the Cliveden Literary Festival in hysterics when she quoted an "immortal line" from Dame Jilly Cooper and paid a public tribute to her "much-missed" friend. Taking to the stage in a glamorous forest green gown which featured sheer leopard print sleeves - no doubt a look the late author would approve of - as she opened the festival on Saturday. During her speech, Camilla spoke about the author, known as "queen of the bonkbuster", who recently died at the age of 88.

Addressing the audience, the Queen said Jilly had attended a party at Cliveden House a few years ago, adding that she hoped the author had "uttered her immortal line: I'm going to get absolutely plastered tonight, darling. I love you so much, I want to see two of you.'" The quote was met with laughter from those watching, before the Queen added: "Dear Jilly, how we’d love to see just one of you here today." Camilla was among the first to pay tribute to Dame Jilly following her death after a fall last Sunday, describing her as a "legend" and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many."

The pair were long-standing friends, and the author based her fictional seducer and showjumping lothario Rupert Campbell-Black partly on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla also joked during her speech that Cliveden was "the setting for a rather notable scandal that made even Dame Jilly’s plots look restrained", as she referenced the country hotel’s integral role in the Profumo affair.

"Perhaps we should draw a polite veil over that particular chapter," she added, "and turn instead to the words of my husband’s great great great grandmother Queen Victoria, visiting her close friend, The Duchess of Sutherland. In her journal of 3rd April 1858 she wrote of Cliveden 'it is a perfection of a place'."The Queen said: "Rudyard Kipling stayed here in the early 1900s. JM Barrie enjoyed strolling in the woods. George Bernard Shaw briefly came to escape the Blitz. Henry James and Edith Wharton holidayed here.

"Cliveden is praised in Jerome K Jerome's Three Men In A Boat, it inspired Kenneth Grahame to write The Wind In The Willows and I understand that it is even possible to order Ian Fleming’s Vesper Martini at the bar, a drink that was a favourite of the late, much-missed Jilly Cooper."