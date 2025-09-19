Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Sophie and Edward in Japan, Camilla's post-Trump engagement and more
All the royal news from 19 September, as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh land in Japan to commence a three-day visit celebrating the UK's relationship with Japan

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh kick off visit to Japan
  • Queen Camilla opens Queen's Reading Room festival at Chatsworth
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
31m ago

Today's agenda

Good morning!

Today is a busy day for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are kicking off their trip to Japan, taking place from 18 September to 22 September, celebrating the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Japan. 

Elsewhere, the Queen’s Reading Room festival at Chatsworth commences.  Camilla will meet people participating in one of the charity's grassroots outreach programmes, watch a performance of Jane Austen’s work, view items from the author's life, and meet members of the public attending a showing of Pride and Prejudice on the lawns of the house. 

Her Majesty will also join a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival. 

Stay tuned...

