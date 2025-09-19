LIVE: Sophie and Edward in Japan, Camilla's post-Trump engagement and more

Good morning!

Today is a busy day for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are kicking off their trip to Japan, taking place from 18 September to 22 September, celebrating the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Japan.

Elsewhere, the Queen’s Reading Room festival at Chatsworth commences. Camilla will meet people participating in one of the charity's grassroots outreach programmes, watch a performance of Jane Austen’s work, view items from the author's life, and meet members of the public attending a showing of Pride and Prejudice on the lawns of the house.

Her Majesty will also join a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival.

Stay tuned...