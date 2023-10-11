King Charles and Queen Camilla's itinerary for poignant visit to Kenya revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Kenya later this month on a very important State Visit.

The royals, who will be there from 31 October to 3 November, will celebrate the warm relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

© Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles will visit Kenya later this month

But what is in store for the royal couple during their four-day stay? Buckingham Palace has just released the jam-packed itinerary, which will involve a glamourous State Banquet.

The timely visit comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. The King plans to understand "the wrongs" suffered by people of Kenya under British rule and first state visit as King to the nation where his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - became Queen, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952.

During the tour, the King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas. Their visit will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.

WATCH: How Queen Elizabeth II became Queen

During the visit, the King and Queen will meet President Ruto and the First Lady as well as and other members of the Kenyan Government, UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders and Kenyan Marines training with UK Royal Marines.

The King will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the Nobel Laureate the late Professor Wangari Maathai, together with Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai. The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya's shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960).

© Samir Hussein The trip will be a poignant one for the royals

King Charles will also take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.

Together, Their Majesties will tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya's history and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, as well as visiting the site of the declaration of Kenya's independence in 1963.