Princess Charlotte revealed as major fan of Netflix smash hit following 'lovely' letter

Anyone with children no doubt will have tuned into Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters following its runaway success when it was released back in June. Thanks to the film's catchy songs, like Golden and Soda Pop, alongside its animation and energy, the movie has become the streaming giant's most successful film, unseating Red Notice. And it's not just the general public that have become obsessed with the film, as Princess Charlotte was also revealed to be a fan following a letter to a young royal fan.

The Sun has reported that Ivy Brown, six, wrote to the princess asking if she had watched the film, which she hailed as the "best movie ever". Kensington Palace responded to Ivy's message with its own letter that read: "Dear Ivy, The Prince and Princess of Wales would have me thank you for your lovely letter to their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

"It was interesting to learn a little about yourself and your generous words of support for Princess Charlotte were greatly appreciated. You may be interested to know that Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters has been played during Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace. It was most thoughtful of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Their Royal Highnesses would have me send their warmest thanks and very best wishes to you and your family."

Talking to The Sun about the letter, Ivy said: "I think that Charlotte loves K-Pop Demon Hunters, so I'm happy." When asked about where she stored the letter, she continued: "I keep it safe, I keep it in the kitchen. I took it to show-and-tell at school. I told my friends that I had a letter from Princess Charlotte and they were like, 'Really?'"

What is KPop Demon Hunters?

The film follows K-pop stars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, a trio who are not only selling out concert tours, but are also demon hunters. Long before the movie was set, demons regularly harvested human souls in order to feed their master, Gwi-Ma. Three women eventually locked away Gwi-ma and attempted to banish demons from the planet permanently with their efforts stretching for generations.

A synopsis for the film reads: "When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

The movie leans into director Maggie Kang's own Korean heritage and stars Arden Cho (Teen Wolf), May Hong (Tales of the City) and Ji-young Yoo (Moxie) as the main trio. Arden only signed on to the project because it was an animation, explaining: "This one was for me, this is for Baby Arden, who grew up feeling like I didn't see myself in a lot of these stories, and K-Pop Demon Hunter is really the movie that I always hoped for, dreamed for."

The film has been so successful that just two months after its release, it was reported that Netflix was considering an entire franchise. Even before news of a possible sequel was reported, Maggie had hinted at a possible follow-up to her global smash. "We've set up so much for potential backstory," she told Variety. "Obviously, there's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there's only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi's story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira."