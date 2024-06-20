Royal glow-ups! Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's makeovers through the years

Since the days of Anne Hathaway's iconic makeover scene in The Princess Diaries, it's safe to say that everyone loves to see a beautiful glow-up.

And whilst our beloved real-life royal family members haven't needed quite as much tweaking as Mia Thermopolis, many of them have had a brilliant glow-up of sorts, whether it's a change in fashion sense, makeup routine, or simply just coming into their own as they grow up.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at some of the most glorious royal glow-ups…

1/ 5 © Getty Lady Louise The eldest child of Sophie, Duchess Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Lady Louise has truly blossomed as she has grown up. Particularly over the last two years, the 20-year-old has been serving serious style inspiration. Who can forget the beautiful white satin gown she wore to the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022? Not to mention the radiant blue and white Suzannah London floral gown she wore to King Charles' Coronation last year and repeated on Saturday for Trooping the Colour. If one thing is for sure it's that Louise has come into her own with her fashion and we cannot wait to see what she wears next!



2/ 5 © Getty Princess Beatrice The flame-haired Princess, 35, famously underwent a well-documented transformation when she brought Olivia Buckingham, onto her styling team in recent years. The celebrity stylist advises the likes of model Poppy Delevingne and fashionista Nicky Hilton, so there's no doubt as to why Beatrice now stands out as one of the best-dressed royals at family events and royal appearances. Now, the Princess is seen in unequivocally chic colour combinations such as beige and mauve, vibrant pink and black polka dots and soft lilac with dazzling white, all of which compliment her beautifully.

3/ 5 © Getty Princess Eugenie Much like her elder sister, Princess Eugenie too has transformed, but not just with her style. After making a surprise appearance at the men's Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in January this year, Eugenie sparked a slew of compliments from fans who noticed her face looked noticeably immaculate. Lucy Xu, founder of Premier Laser Clinic said this could be down to precise eyebrow shaping and a good skincare routine. She told HELLO!: "Princess Eugenie's potential changes to her eyebrows could be a key factor in her refreshed appearance, as the correct shape will instantly take years off." Adding: "It is likely that she follows an impeccable skincare routine and relies on a collection of trusted medical-grade beauty products to combat signs of ageing."



4/ 5 Zara Tindall Whilst Princess Anne's daughter was never been afraid to push the boat out when it came to daring fashion choices throughout her teens and 20s, of late, the equestrian's sense of style has reached new heights. The mother-of-three often opts for timeless dresses and matching accessories which leave little room for error. Her recent appearance at Royal Ascot on Tuesday saw her donning a beautiful buttermilk gown by Laura Green London and a matching straw hat with gorgeous detailing in the same hues as her dress.

5/ 5 © Getty Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia has undergone a natural transformation style-wise as she has grown up, but he 28-year-old has recently had fans talking about her seriously stylish hair after she shared a photo last month of her brand-new bob. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of her chic new do whilst still in the hair salon, her hair captured mid-blowdry. Since then, her new choppy locks have amplified her already impeccable sense of style, most recently at Namoi Campbell's summer V&A party on Wednesday evening.

