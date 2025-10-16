WATCH: Prince William's cheeky 5-word comment during outing with Kate

The Prince of Wales had a cheeky response as he and Kate tried their hand at making potato apple bread during their visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday. On their last engagement at Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, the couple were tasked with picking apples from the orchard before donning aprons for the baking challenge with the farm's owner, Catherine McKeever, and her family.

William and Kate began by peeling their baskets of apples, and halfway through his first effort, William turned to the McKeever family and joked: "If we are peeling every apple, you are going to have to start helping. We'll be here a while!"

© Getty William made the comment as he peeled apples

As he sliced an apple to add to the dough, Catherine's husband, Pat, called out: "I like mine thick," to which William joked: "You'll get what you're given!" as the room, including his wife Kate, erupted with laughter. Watch the video above.

The couple also rolled out the flour and the potato to make a dough, with Kate telling her husband: "Try and keep it a circle." Looking down at his rectangular effort, William exclaimed, to more laughter: "A circle? Now you tell me! If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle. This is a new variety!"

Asked what it was like to teach the future king and queen the recipe, which has been handed down through her family, Catherine said it was "just absolutely unbelievable. It was just as if they were an ordinary couple coming in to see how to make bread." The family are now the third generation to run Long Meadow, which is just outside Portadown, Co Armagh. They have diversified the business, which now produces craft ciders, apple juice and apple cider vinegars and welcomes tourists for tours and tastings.

© WireImage William and Kate picking apples in the orchard

It's not the first time William and Kate have gone head-to-head in a baking challenge. During a joint visit to Pontypridd, South Wales in February, the couple had a go at making their own Welsh cakes, with William quipping about his skills: "Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know."

© Getty William and Kate making Welsh cakes in Wales in February

Kate previously revealed the sweet ritual she's adopted for her children's birthdays. During her appearance on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, she shared: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."