Matt Baker steps out alongside rarely-seen wife Nicola Mooney for royal occasion

Matt Baker was all smiles on Thursday when he stepped out alongside his beautiful and rarely-seen wife Nicola Mooney at Westminster Abbey for the National Harvest Festival on World Food Day. The Service will give thanks to farmers, in recognition of their vital contribution to the nation and will bring together 2,000 representatives from across the food, farming, food redistribution, and food bank sectorsFor the occasion, Nicola looked lovely, wearing a black ensemble and an elegant black pendant necklace. Meanwhile, Matt looked smart, wearing a grey suit, cheque shirt and red tie. The service, which saw a surprise appearance from Queen Camilla, focused on the issues of food self-sufficiency, food waste and food poverty.

The proceedings will be conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by guests from community organisations, charities and volunteer groups. Matt will also have a starring role in the service and perform a reading. Ross Kemp and his wife Renee O'Brien were also in attendance.

© Max Mumby Matt and Nicola looked so happy as they stepped out at Westminster Abbey

Matt and Nicola's enduring love

Earlier this year, Matt and Nicola celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. "Where does the time go! 21 years ago we were stood at the end of the aisle surrounded by friends, family and sheep in the churchyard to say I do - what an adventure we’ve had together so far…!" the Countryfile wrote alongside two photos, the first showing the couple on their wedding day, the second, a more recent photo.

Nicola looked so beautiful, her wedding day look fit for real-life royal. She wore an elegant strapless wedding gown, accessorising her look with a tiara and veil. If one thing is for sure it's that Matt still couldn't be more in love with his wife. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt revealed their first meeting was the best moment of his life. "Going up to my wife and saying hello. I was working in a 1970s dance troupe called Disco Inferno when I was 18, touring the nightclubs of the North. "We were performing in Cleethorpes and I spotted her as soon as she came in and plucked up the courage to go over. She was there as a punter and we got chatting. Then I had to perform, but I didn’t tell her. Weeks went by and I just used to disappear a quarter of the way through the evening. Eventually, she figured out that I was one of the performers. "I'm so fortunate, it was the best day of my life when I met Nicola, there's no doubt about that."