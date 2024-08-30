Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Prince Sverre pictured hand-in-hand with reported girlfriend at Norwegian wedding

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her husband Crown Prince Haakon were joined by their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus on day two of Princess Märtha Louise's three-day wedding with Durek Verrett.

As the royal family prepared to board the ship for the pre-wedding boat party along the Geiranger Fjord, they stopped to smile for photos and wave to crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

© Alamy Prince Sverre Magnus and his reported girlfriend, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit posed for photos ahead of the boat trip to Geiranger

Among them was Prince Sverre's rumoured girlfriend, who subtly linked hands with the 18-year-old.

Dressed in a neutral jumper layered underneath a blue jacket and dark trousers, the pretty brunette looked elegant with her long hair styled in loose mermaid waves and secured in a half updo. She sported a shy smile as she stood next to Elvebakken Upper Secondary School graduate Sverre, who looked laid-back in a white T-shirt and blue and green striped shacket.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Mette-Marit looked happy and relaxed in a neutral cream and yellow outfit

Mette-Marit and her family are just some of the guests enjoying the boat trip alongside bride-to-be Märtha Louise and her American shaman groom. They travelled from Alesund to Geiranger village along the fjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site famed for its beautiful waters and dramatic surrounding mountains.

© Shutterstock Martha Louise and Durek were joined by friends and family for the boat party on Friday



Crown Prince Haakon's older sister looked radiant in an ombre purple and hot pink silk blouse, teamed with a black leather midi skirt, a matching jacket and silver cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, Durek opted for a chic chocolate brown ensemble, including a patterned knit and matching trousers.

This marked the second event on the happy couple's itinerary. On Thursday evening, the weekend kicked off with a pre-wedding drinks reception at Hotel 1904 in Alesund with a "sexy and cool" dress code.

Hotel Union in Geiranger village will host the couple's Friday evening festivities – a Latin American-themed party. Here's to hoping salsa dancing is on the cards at the four-star hotel, which boasts its own nightclub alongside other luxurious amenities, such as a spa, three restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, and a vintage car museum.

The couple are getting married at four-star Hotel Union

Members of the Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests will gather at the hotel on Saturday 31 August to witness Märtha Louise and Durek's ceremony.

Influential guests taking part in the festivities include Märtha Louise's three daughters Maud, Leah, and Emma, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, Victoria's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia.

© LISE AASERUD Mette-Marit is a mother-of-three



Mette-Marit is a mother to three kids; she has a son Marius from a previous relationship before meeting her husband, and she and Haakon went on to welcome Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre.

With her kids all growing up and flying the nest, the royal – who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 – admitted "I really dread" an empty house.

"It is not just that it is my children who are moving out of the house. So are all the friends. I feel like I've been running a youth hostel for many years now," she said in a translated interview with NRK.

"I will miss the chatter, talking to them, hearing how they are doing. Everyday life with lots of cuddles and chats. So, are we going to sit there alone, Haakon and I, together with the dog and just: 'Yes, what are we going to do now?'" she added.

