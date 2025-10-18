Meghan Markle celebrates exciting news following trip to Washington

The Duchess of Sussex has had an exciting week. On Tuesday, the mother-of-two, 44, made an appearance at Fortune's 2025 Most Powerful Women summit. Now, it has been revealed that Meghan's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has won two Signal Awards. The first being gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category, as well as winning the Lister's Choice Award.

"Oh friends… big news! [pink love heart emoji]. Confessions of a Female Founder with @Meghan just won Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national @SignalAward, and we are also a Listener’s Choice winner! Your votes made this happen," were the words captioning a post on Instagram shared by Lemonada, the production house behind the podcast. "We are so grateful for all the love, listens, and shares. Thank you for being part of our little podcast family." It's safe to say Meghan couldn't be more delighted at the news, resharing the post on her story alongside three pink love hearts.

© Instagram Meghan and her podcast has won an award

Meghan's new era

It's safe to say Meghan is in a whole new era, with the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Talking about what she's learned about herself as a CEO, she said last week: "You know, it's been incredible because when I was on Suits, that was my last time really in a position with a very large team. We had a crew of 200 people, and I worked on the show for seven years, and I loved the crew. I loved that experience and the culture that's on the set as well. And so I think being able to now have my own business, it's very different than being on set. And even the set for With Love, Meghan, that's a crew of 80 people. It's still a very large crew. But for my business, I've been very decisive about having a lean team. I think you want to have a great soundboard of people that are with you and with varied points of view. You want someone who's going to push back. You want someone who's going to be so creative and savvy in a space that might not be my skill set."

© Getty Images Duchess of Sussex and Founder of As Ever Meghan Markle speaks onstage during Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC

"So I love creating that culture, having that camaraderie with my team, and playing and being curious constantly, just pushing the envelope to ask the questions of, 'How can we show up in a way that truly indicates that we are putting care into every detail?'" she added, later noting that "you're only as solid as the rest of the people around you."

A doting mother

As well as being a successful entrepreneur, Meghan is the proud mother of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Last Saturday, in celebration of the Day of the Girl, Meghan shared a photograph alongside her four-year-old daughter. In the caption, she had a powerful message. "To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It's your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl."