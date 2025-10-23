Denmark's Princess Josephine's weekly diet at prestigious boarding school revealed

In August, Denmark's Princess Josephine, 14, the youngest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, announced that the royal was going to continue her schooling in Jutland at Spireft Erskole. The prestigious school has a very progressive approach to schooling its teens, with a timetable dedicated to embracing later start times in line with research that shows teenagers operate better going to bed later and starting lessons later in the day. But this is just one way the Princess' new school is extremely progressive, as it also has a very healthy approach to their school meals.

Princess Josephine's school diet

According to the school's official website, they opt for "low-fat and nutritionally correct diet, adapted to the target group of 13 to 17-year-olds who are physically active" that also "takes the climate into account." The school prides itself on maintaining a healthy diet for its students, and explains that students will eat wholemeal bread and cereals, fruit and vegetables and potatoes, rice or pasta every day. Meanwhile, the school offers fish or fish cold cuts several times a week, and they consume around 450 grams of meat in a week as well as eating vegetarian meals several times a week.

© Getty Images Princess Josephine's diet is incredibly healthy

As for what the students actually eat, it's a combination of low-fat dairy products and cheese and meat and cold cuts with low-fat content. They use oil to fry in and only use a little butter and margarine. They also try to prepare as much as possible themselves. "The school also wants to ensure their healthy habits are for life, so the children are involved in the kitchen and for one week of their school stay, they help prepare the food, clearing and washing up," the school website states.

Physical activity

With regards to the aforementioned sports, the school really is like no other, with Josephine having the choice of a host of sports, not usually on offer at your average school, including water sports. Students can take up sailing, diving, kayaking, windsurfing, Navi SEAL: physical training in water, wakeboarding and water skiing.