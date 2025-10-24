King Charles hosts President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after returning from royal visit

The King has welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Windsor Castle with a ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle ahead of his attendance at a political summit later today. The monarch also hosted him for an audience before he joined a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Mr Zelenskyy was greeted by a Guard of Honour formed of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and received a Royal Salute before the band played the Ukrainian national anthem.

The monarch invited his visitor to inspect the guard, accompanying him past the ranks of soldiers. They then entered the castle for talks. Although this is the President's third audience with the King at a royal residence, it's the first time he has received a ceremonial welcome in the UK, in a significant show of support from the monarch. Mr Zelenskyy is here to urge European leaders to provide more funding and weapons in his fight to defend Ukraine against Russia.

Previous meetings with Zelenskyy

Charles has been a pillar of support for the Ukrainian president since Russia first invaded Ukraine back in February 2022. Their most recent meeting was on 23 June, when President Zelenskyy travelled to the United Kingdom for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Pictures showed the King and Zelenskyy shaking hands in Windsor Castle's Grand Corridor, with the politician joining the monarch for a luncheon.

In February 2024, a month after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer, he released an official statement marking two years since the invasion of Ukraine began. "The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives, and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year," he wrote. "Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely."

The statement continued: "Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelensky and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom. I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers."

Vatican visit

Charles and Camilla have recently returned from the Vatican City, where the 76-year-old monarch made history by praying alongside Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first British monarch to do so since the Reformation. Camilla was by Charles' side as an emotional service was held in the Sistine Chapel, home to the iconic Creation of Adam, painted by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512.

Following the service, the Queen stayed on to meet members of the choirs, while the King joined the Pope in the Sala Regia, to meet representatives from climate organisations and private sector leaders who have been working with the monarch's Sustainable Markets Initiative. Pope Leo and the King then exchanged gifts of orchids before re-joining the Queen for a formal farewell.

The royal couple's visit to the Holy See is to celebrate the 2025 Papal Jubilee and the warm ecumenical relationship between the Church of England, of which the King is Supreme Governor, and the Roman Catholic Church. The state visit was confirmed last month, on 27 September, with Papal Jubilees traditionally held every 25 years, although the late Pope Francis held an 'extraordinary jubilee' between 2015 and 2016.