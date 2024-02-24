King Charles shares heartfelt message dedicated to 'inspirational' Ukrainian people

King Charles issued a heartfelt message dedicated to the "inspirational" Ukrainian people on Saturday amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The Monarch's words mark the two years since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine and were shared in an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

He said: "The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives, and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year.

© Pool King Charles shaking hands with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace in February last year

"Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.

"Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelensky and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.

"I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need.

"My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers."

The King has undertaken many engagements in the UK linked to Ukraine since the war began, including visiting a training site for military recruits in Wiltshire.

He has also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a number of times times, including during his visit to the UK in February last year.

© Alamy The King leaving the London Clinic following his surgery

Charles' words come just weeks after he stepped back from his public-facing duties to undergo cancer treatment.

News of the King's diagnosis was announced on Monday 5 February following surgery for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace explained that despite when the disease was found it is not linked to prostate cancer. Other details about his illness including what type of treatment he is having are yet to be disclosed.

On Friday, the King was pictured reading through a number of his 7,000 get-well-soon cards he has been inundated with since news of his cancer diagnosis was revealed.

One touching moment showed Charles laughing at one card showing a disgruntled dog recovering from medical treatment, with the sender writing: "At least you don't have to wear a cone!"

Another, from a child, read: "Never give up. Be brave. Don't push your limits. Get Well Soon."

Lots of letters the King received featured thoughtful drawings, with one depicting a picture of a crown with jewels and a rainbow on the back.

If the sender has included an address in on their card, they will receive a response of thanks for their cards or letters.