Princess Anne quietly returns to work amid Prince Andrew drama

As you'd expect from someone consistently named the hardest working member of the royal family, you can always count on Princess Anne to rise above any drama – and she did just that this week, getting stuck into royal duties amid the controversy surrounding her younger brother, Prince Andrew. The Princess Royal didn't allow the endless headlines about her sibling distract her from her engagements this week, with the 75-year-old travelling to the length of the country for a series of events. Wednesday saw King Charles's sister visit the British Racing School and Newmarket Pony Academy in Suffolk, before heading north to a Save the Children shop in Whitby in Yorkshire.

We suspect she then stayed the night in the north of the country, because Thursday's itinerary saw the Princess visit the National Coastwatch Institution Station in Cleethorpes. Donning a smart dark green coat, Princess Anne looked the picture of elegance, wrapping a silky scarf around her neck to stave off the northern chill.

By the time Friday rolled around, Princess Anne was back in the south of the country, visiting the Royal Star & Garter, a care home in Surbiton – her first visit to the facility since she was named patron, a role she inherited from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who held the role from 1953 until her death in 2022.

Sticking with her green theme, Princess Anne wore another emerald ensemble for the visit, which saw her smiling and laughing with residents. She added a jaunty striped shirt under her green blazer, paired with a smart pencil skirt – a staple in her wardrobe.

Friday also saw the royal attend a luncheon at The Royal Ocean Racing Club in London. She is President of the Royal Yachting Association, hence her invite. With such a busy schedule, it's unlikely Princess Anne has time to ruminate on the intricacies surrounding her brother's loss of title and decision to leave his home in Windsor.

Little is known of Princess Anne and her brother's relationship. At 75, Anne is 10 years older than her younger brother, but she is just one year younger than King Charles, so they likely have a far closer relationship. Indeed, she has been a great support to her older brother since he was crowned King – and even has a cute nickname for him, calling him "old bean" on the day of his Coronation. We suspect she has been a great support to her family during this trying time.