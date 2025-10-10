Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth's dazzling modern royal glow-up in pictures

Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth stole the show when they stepped out at the gala dinner following the Grand Duke Henri's abdication last week. The Princess of Orange, 21, dazzled fans, wearing a £7,600 off-the-shoulder embroidered ballgown from Filipino designer Monique Lhuillie in glittering emerald green. Meanwhile, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium wore a beautiful silver gown by royally beloved designer, Jenny Packham, which she paired with the Antique Diamond tiara, first worn on her 18th birthday.

As well as both being future Queens of their country, as they have grown up, the royal pair have developed an impeccable sense of style, whether it's posing for casual family portraits or stepping out for grand occasions. Join us as we take a look at the moments that seriously solidified the Catharina-Amalia and Elisabeth's royally chic credentials.

© WireImage The future Queens looked beautiful last week

1/ 5 © Getty Images One dazzling moment saw the Princesses in another stunning ballgown moment, stepping out for the Gala Dinner for Prince Christian of Denmark on his 18th Birthday in Copenhagen. Princess Amalia wore Essentiel Antwerp's blue Domboy dress, which was from the occasionwear collection earlier this year. The Princess of Orange completed her beautiful blue look with seemingly Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara and bracelets from Queen Emma’s Sapphire Parure, according to The Court Jeweller. Meanwhile, Princess Elisabeth wore a strapless silk gown from Natan and the leather shoes from Giorgio Armani. Her own tiara moment came in the form of the Wolfers tiara, Elisabeth debuting the piece at the grand event. The tiara was one of Queen Fabiola’s wedding presents and consisted of 200 diamonds.



2/ 5 © Getty Images One, more casual appearance from Catharina-Amalia came when she posed with her sisters, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia, during a summer photo session at Huis ten Bosch Palace earlier this year. For the occasion, the future Queen oozed style, wearing a striking silk, green puffed-sleeve blouse from Rotate Birger Christensen. She paired the piece with stylish white jeans. As for her hair, the Princess wore her sleek chestnut tresses swept back into an on-trend slicked ponytail.



3/ 5 © Getty Images If there is one thing Princess Elisabeth does best, it's a floral gown and this one in 2019 was no exception. The royal stepped out at Belgium's National Day wearing a floral Maison Natan dress, which she accessorised with bright blue accessories, adding a pop of colour.





4/ 5 © Getty Images One of Catharina Amalia's most regal looks to date saw Princess Catharina-Amalia ooze sophistication in a pale yellow gown from Taller Marmo featuring a statement caped shoulder, which she teamed with a disc-shaped fascinator and white gloves. The royal wore the ensemble when she attended the Prince's Day celebrations.





5/ 5 © Getty Images Princess Elisabeth took a leaf from Catharina-Amalia's book in 2023 when she wore an oversized hat to attend the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral in Belgium. The yellow hue was the perfect vibrant shade, which she accessorised with her off-white headpiece.