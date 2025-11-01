Meghan Markle deletes photo amid royal family drama

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was officially being stripped of all his royal titles. The former Prince, who is the uncle to Princes Harry and William, is no longer to be known as Prince Andrew and has been evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, which he shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. As the news on Thursday evening broke, which was released via an official statement from Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly shared a photograph on Instagram bearing a wide smile, only to delete it.

The photo, which now appears to have been deleted, was shared on the official Instagram account for her lifestyle company, As Ever, showing the Duchess beaming for the camera as she prepared a vase of flowers.

Buckingham Palace's shock statement

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

The statement concluded with: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Where will Andrew live?

HELLO! understands that Prince Andrew will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate, with the relocation taking place as soon as practicable. Any future accommodation will be privately funded by the King.

What will happen to the corgis?

After Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, it made sense that her beloved corgis went into the custody of her son, since he was the one who had gifted the two dogs to his mother. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Corgis will stay in the care of their family. "The corgis will remain with the family," the statement read. However, it did not clarify if it would be Andrew, Sarah or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who would give them a home.