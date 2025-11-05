Did the Princess of Wales inspire another royal's glamorous tiara look?

Queen Letizia of Spain's latest tiara moment was reminiscent of the Princess of Wales. The Spanish royal and her husband, King Felipe, hosted a gala dinner in honor of the Sultan of Oman on Tuesday, for which Letizia looked every inch a Queen at the Royal Palace of Madrid, wearing a ballgown and dazzling tiara.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's mother, 53, exuded glamour in her blue "Suraia" dress by The 2nd Skin CO., featuring a bateau neckline, small bows on the sleeves and a train. She topped off her look with Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop tiara, but it's the way Letizia styled it with her hair down in curls that evoked memories of one of the Princess of Wales' regal appearances from this year.

In September, at a state banquet during President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's historic second state visit to the UK, Catherine wore Queen Mary Lover's Knot tiara atop her cascading curls.

© Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images/Instagram Letizia’s tiara hairstyle on November 4 echoed the Princess of Wales' look from September 2025

"Princess Kate’s hair at the State Banquet was the epitome of regal elegance. She chose to wear her hair down in softly defined curls, which created natural movement and bounce while still looking polished and refined for the occasion," celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier previously told HELLO!.

"The romantic waves added texture and body, perfectly complementing the lace gown and her tiara without competing with them, while still framing her face beautifully. This works so well because it’s understated glamour at its finest. It's timeless, feminine, and effortlessly sophisticated, proving that sometimes the simplest looks have the most impact."

© Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images The Princess of Wales had her hair styled in curls at the state banquet for the Trumps in September 2025

Her Royal Highness' curls that evening at Windsor Castle marked a new tiara hairstyle for the Princess of Wales, who looked regal dressed in a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with a full-length, hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown.

© Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images/KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images Letizia wearing the same gown and tiara in 2025 (left) and 2024 (right)

While Catherine is no stranger to wearing her hair down with tiaras — she’s been doing so since December 2022 — Letizia had, prior to November 4, been wearing hers up for tiara appearances during her November 2023 state visit to Denmark and the April 2024 state visit to the Netherlands, though she did wear her hair down in May 2023 at a gala dinner in honor of the President of Colombia, just not in curls like Tuesday.

The Spanish Queen actually wore the same blue 2nd Skin CO. gown and the same tiara, with her hair in an elegant bun, to the state banquet hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in April of 2024.