Why Princess Kate will approve of King Charles' latest royal decision

Since ascending to the throne, King Charles has slowly but surely been making changes to the royal properties, with his latest amendment sure to please his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate.

It was announced in the Sunday Times that King Charles has made the decision to lower the thermostat in the swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, seeing the temperature dropping. The decision was reported to be a bid to make the palace more eco-friendly and follows the installation of solar panels at Clarence House.

The chillier temperature of the pool is likely to please Princess Kate, as she is known to be a fan of cold water swimming.

During a visit to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in April, an onlooker revealed to People: "Kate told me she goes cold water swimming."

While it's likely Princess Kate prefers to take her chilly dips in outdoor pools, as is customary for cold water swimming, the pool at Buckingham Palace will be a good substitute when she's in the capital.

Buckingham Palace pool: everything you need to know

1. The building was originally a conservatory

Before being converted into a swimming pool, the building housing the swimming pool acted as a conservatory designed by architect John Nash.

2. The swimming pool was built as a surprise for the Queen

King George VI commissioned the pool in 1938 after he took the throne. He wanted to ensure the privacy of his daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, who had been having lessons at the Bath Club.

According to a newspaper article in January 1939, the young Princesses returned from Balmoral to find the surprise swimming pool. "The surprise was a new swimming pool, which was specially constructed for the two little princesses so they may have their weekly swimming lessons next year at their own home," it read.

3. The interiors are very practical

Unlike the luxury you would expect inside the palace walls, the swimming pool is actually built with practical materials.

A letter from Sir Philip Sassoon, from the Ministry of Works, to King George VI in 1938 when the pool was being designed requested that the walkway around the pool was to be made of vitreous mosaic tiles, rather than glazed as they are "less harsh in appearance and less slippery".

However, some thought did go into the aesthetic. He also suggested that the edges of the pool were to be marked in black, with two bands of green, one below the level of water and another at the bottom of the pool, to add "sparkle and liveliness to the water".

4. There are no photos of the interior

Pictures of the exterior show the building replicates that of the Roman baths, with concrete plinths, a vaulted ceiling and large glass windows. However, the interior remains just for the eyes of the royal family and special guests.

5. Prince Philip used it on a daily basis

The late Prince Philip supposedly used the swimming pool for his daily exercise when at the London residence with the Queen.

6. The private pool isn't just for the royal family

Members of the Staff Sports Club can also use the pool, provided it doesn't clash with one of the royals' swims.

"The rule is that if a staff member is swimming and one of the Royals appears, they have to get out, unless invited to remain, which often happens,’ Brian Hoey explained in his book, Not In Front of the Corgis: Secrets Of Life Behind The Royal Curtains.

"If when the staff member turns up a Royal is already in the pool, the servant, and this includes senior members such as the Private Secretary or Keeper of the Privy Purse, will not attempt to join them."

