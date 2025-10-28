Meghan Markle's latest business launch features nod to her royal wedding: Details

Christmas has come early for As ever! Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand debuted its first-ever holiday collection on October 28, expanding into new categories such as candles. The collection's two signature candles, which retail for $64, were both inspired by special dates for the Duchess of Sussex.

The Signature Candle No. 519 was named after Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding date: May 19. The candle is described as As ever's "signature scent. Modern and elegant. Love at first light. No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th."

"Bright and refreshing, with quietly grounding notes of Moroccan mint leaf, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom, No. 519 fills the room with a soothing, welcoming fragrance that remains our founder’s tried and true favorite," the description continues. "Housed in a beautiful ceramic vessel, this candle is hand-poured in California. A refreshing scent to rise with, like a cup of mint tea, and to relax with, like the warm company of the ones you love, No. 519 evokes the freshness of a day in the English countryside, a long walk in the garden, and a spirit of happiness that is hard to resist."

© Courtesy of As ever As ever's holiday collection debuted on October 28

The number of the collection's Signature Candle No. 084 is a nod to Meghan's birthday: August 4. The candle, with notes of fresh water lotus, earthy sandalwood and California poppy, is said to be the "signature scent that warms Meghan’s family home."

© Courtesy of As ever The number of the collection's Signature Candle No. 519 was inspired by Meghan and Harry's wedding date

In addition to candles, As ever introduced mulling kits, a spiced cider mulling spice kit and a hot toddy mulling spice kit, both of which retail for $16. The collection also includes a gift set with raspberry, orange marmalade and strawberry fruit spreads, as well as a wildflower and orange blossom honey gift set, sage honey with honeycomb and a 2021 vintage Napa Valley Brut.

All products are available for purchase exclusively on AsEver.com and Wine.AsEver.com. A press release for the holiday collection states: "This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth. From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

© Courtesy of As ever The holiday collection features eight new products

The brand also shared that new "must-have additions" will continue "to launch throughout the remainder of the year."

Apart from the new As ever holiday drop, the Duchess has a special holiday episode of her show With Love, Meghan heading to Netflix this year. Meghan teased the episode earlier this month at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, sharing that it is "a really good one" and that she does "lots of gift wrapping techniques" in it. Archewell Productions announced With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration in August, revealing: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."