Read U.S. lawmakers' full letter to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: 'Stripping Andrew of his titles show there is more to this story'

U.S. lawmakers have written to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, seeking his cooperation in their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations. U.S. Representative Robert Garcia, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, along with Representative Suhas Subramanyam and 14 other Committee Oversight Democrats sent a signed letter to King Charles' brother on November 6, requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview with the Committee.

"Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors. Oversight Democrats will not stop fighting for accountability and transparency for survivors of Epstein and his gang of co-conspirators," Rep. Garcia said in a statement, while Rep. Subramanyam said: "After hearing from Epstein’s victims and public reporting of leaked documents, it is vital that Andrew cooperates with the ongoing investigation. If he is innocent, then he can clear his name. And if not, our investigation will show that, and the victims will receive long overdue justice. The Royal Family's actions stripping Andrew of his titles show there is more to this story. Ranking Member Garcia and I will not stop pushing for answers and accountability."

King Charles has officially stripped his brother Andrew of his titles, including the titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and the style 'His Royal Highness'. Last month, the former Duke of York was served with a formal notice to surrender the lease to Royal Lodge. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," Buckingham Palace said in a previous statement. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

In her memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Virginia Giuffre alleged that she had sex with Andrew three times.

While Andrew has continued to deny the accusations against him, HELLO! understands that the King's recent actions were necessary as it is clear there have been serious lapses of judgement, and that the monarch acted swiftly following recent developments, which led to his brother initially relinquishing the use of his titles and honours in the most immediate and efficient way possible.

Read U.S. lawmakers' full letter to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor:

Dear Mr. Mountbatten Windsor:

We write to seek your cooperation in the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s (Committee) investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations. The Committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations. Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation. In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the Committee’s investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the Committee.

It has been publicly reported that your friendship with Mr. Epstein began in 1999 and that you remained close through and after his 2008 conviction for procuring minors for prostitution. It has also been reported that you traveled with Mr. Epstein to his New York residence, the Queen’s residence at Balmoral, and to Mr. Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where you have been accused of abusing minors. This close relationship with Mr. Epstein, coupled with the recently revealed 2011 email exchange in which you wrote to him “we are in this together,” further confirms our suspicion that you may have valuable information about the crimes committed by Mr. Epstein and his co-conspirators.

As you are well aware, Virginia Roberts Giuffre made several allegations that you abused her when she was just 17 years old. In her 2021 lawsuit, Ms. Giuffre alleged that she was forcibly “lent out” to you for sexual purposes on three separate occasions.5 In addition to these allegations, flight logs document several instances in which you were a passenger on Mr. Epstein’s plane between 1999 and 2006, while his criminal activities were ongoing. In response to a subpoena issued to the Epstein estate, the Committee has identified financial records containing notations such as “massage for Andrew” that raise serious questions regarding the nature of your relationship with Mr. Epstein and related financial transactions.

In her posthumous memoir, Ms. Giuffre expressed a fear of retaliation if she made allegations against you, and writes that the settlement agreement you executed with her restricted her to one-year gag order designed to protect the Crown’s reputation.8Recent reporting confirms those fears, as law enforcement authorities in the United Kingdom have launched an investigation into allegations that you asked your personal protection officer to “dig up dirt” for a smear campaign against Ms. Giuffre in 2011.9 This fear of retaliation has been a persistent obstacle to many of those who were victimized in their fight for justice. In addition to Mr. Epstein’s crimes, we are investigating any such efforts to silence, intimidate, or threaten victims, and are interested in any avenues that may further shed light on these activities.

Given these recent events and the appalling allegations that have come to light from Ms. Giuffre’s memoir and other reliable sources, the Committee requests that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with the Committee and provide insight into the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators. Due to the urgency and gravity of this matter, we ask that you provide a response to the Committee’s interest by November 20, 2025.

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the House of Representatives and has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X. If you have any questions about this request, please contact Committee Democratic staff at (202) 225-5051. Thank you for your prompt attention to this request.