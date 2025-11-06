Prince Harry apologizes for recent L.A. appearance, says 'I was under duress'

Prince Harry has apologized to Canada, a Commonwealth country, for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap instead of a Toronto Blue Jays hat at Game 4 of the World Series. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, who was born in California, both wore matching hats to the game on October 28 at Dodger Stadium. Harry addressed "hatgate" during his solo trip to Toronto this week. "Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it," the Prince told CTV News. "Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn't much choice."

The Duke explained: "I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box, or the dugout by the owner himself, so I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do."

Harry then reached off-camera for a Blue Jays hat and put it on saying: "I’m gonna wear this from now on, to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes."

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Meghan and Harry attended Game 4 of the 2025 World Series on October 28

The Prince remarked that the "other piece" of it was "when you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under flood lights, you’ll take any hat that's available."

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess both wore Dodgers hats at the game

While he wore a Dodgers hat at Game 4, Harry confirmed he was "Blue Jays throughout" for the remaining games. "Now that I've admitted that, it's gonna be really hard for me to return back to Los Angeles," the Duke laughed. "But no, I'm very sorry to the Canadian public. Devastated that the Blue Jays lost, but go Jays!"

The Duchess of Sussex's friend Kelly M. Zajfen had previously revealed that Harry was rooting for the Blue Jays. The night the Dodgers won the World Series, Kelly reposted Meghan's celebratory video on her Instagram Story, writing: "Best game ever!!!! Sorry H your team didn't win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!"

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock Prince Harry received a Toronto Blue Jays hat as he met with veterans on November 6

Days after the Blue Jays lost, Harry traveled to Toronto, at the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, to undertake a series of engagements in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran community. On November 5, the Duke spent time with soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada and the Royal Regiment of Canada.

Harry was out again on November 6, visiting Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, where he met with Canadian veterans, including 101-year-old WWII Navy veteran Brenda Reid and 95-year-old Korean War Army veteran Harold Toth. The visit to the centre highlighted the innovative approaches to veteran care, among them a helmet art initiative that involves veterans transforming military helmets into personal expressions of their service, resilience and stories.

According to the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: "The Duke’s engagement with these programs underscores his long-standing commitment to innovative approaches in veteran care. His advocacy continues to highlight how creative expression, community connection, and dedicated support systems work together to honor those who have served and ensure their ongoing wellbeing."