Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dynamic at home revealed by A-list friend

As a member of the royal family, Prince Harry was likely waited on hand and foot, with staff including nannies, cleaners and chefs at his beck and call while growing up.

That said, since taking a step back from his duties as a senior royal, Prince Harry has a more down-to-earth approach to life, with one of Meghan's closest celebrity friends giving an insight into how the couple share the chores at home.

During an interview at the 2025 Golden Globes, comedian Mindy Kaling gave an inside look at Harry and Meghan's dynamic at home, revealing just how hands-on the Duke of Sussex is.

Discussing Meghan's new lifestyle documentary, With Love, Meghan, which sees the former actress whip up impressive meals for her famous friends, Mindy revealed the mother-of-two isn't the only Sussex with skills in the kitchen.

"Harry was there," she said of filming the show in Montecito. "He didn't cook for me, but I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen," she added.

Even before her new show, Meghan was known to be a domestic goddess, telling Good Housekeeping in 2016: "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten-level roasted chicken recipe, it's a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends."

She also famously shared that she was cooking a chicken when her husband proposed at their former home, Nottingham Cottage.

While Meghan and Harry both love to cook, they do have a team of staff to help with domestic jobs they're less keen on, with Meghan's 2022 interview with The Cut revealing the myriad staff they have on their personal team.

Meghan and Harry's staff

Housekeeping

In the opening paragraphs of Meghan's The Cut interview it was revealed the couple likely has a housekeeper: "An invisible hand has lit a Soho House–branded rose-water candle."

With nine bedrooms, a games room and a wine cellar, we wouldn't be surprised if a housekeeper or two are required to help keep the place orderly.

Gardeners

Mindy noted that Meghan is green-fingered, cultivating her own garden "from scratch", but given the glimpses we've seen of their vast garden, it is likely a gardener is on hand to keep the grounds looking pristine.

Security

For The Cut interview, the journalist accompanied the Duchess on the school run, with security in the car too.

Childcare

Since Meghan and Harry both work, nannies are required to look after their children, Archie and Lilibet, with the childcare mentioned in the article, too.

It is believed the family does not have a live-in nanny and instead relies on someone who comes to and from their property in order to look after the kids.

