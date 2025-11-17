Prince George at the heart of new royal era: 'He's a child but already measured and aware'

All eyes were on the 12-year-old boy standing beside his mother at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance. Prince George joined the Princess of Wales and his grandfather the King, surrounded by the weight of history and the comfort of continuity. His father, the Prince of Wales, was returning from Brazil after the Cop30 summit and his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The young prince sang God Save the King with a clear, confident voice. He stood straight, alert, absorbing every detail. A child, yes, but already measured and aware. In that still moment, he embodied both innocence and inheritance – the promise of a future in formation.

George's presence mattered beyond protocol. At 12, he is old enough to grasp the meaning of duty without being burdened by it; in a similar awakening to service, William first marked VE Day at 12 beside his mother, Princess Diana, in Hyde Park. The parallel is deliberate: two heirs on the cusp of adolescence learning that duty begins by bearing witness.

A new modern royal era

This is the new face of the monarchy. William and Kate stand at its core – calm, capable, quietly transformative. The King reigns with grace and resolve, but he knows that the rhythm of change has begun. The Waleses shape the next age: open, modern, human and with a loving dynamic on show like never before within the royal family.

William's recent candid interview with the Brazilian host Luciano Huck revealed a lot. Speaking with rare openness, he described family life in simple, human terms. "Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can," he said. "Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it."

Technology is a "tense issue". George doesn't have a phone yet but will eventually get a basic brick phone; the lure of social media can wait. "We talk to him and explain why we don't think it's right," William said. "With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn't. But with restricted access, I think it's good for messaging."

He also opened up about the health struggles affecting his wife and father. "We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad," he said. "We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset." Then came the heart of it. "Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together," William continued. "How you deal with those moments makes all the difference." No euphemism, no spin. Just honesty and grace.

© Alamy Live News. "At 12, he is old enough to grasp the meaning of duty without being burdened by it," says Robert Jobson

Waleses' family life

With Kate beside him, they represent something new – relatable royalty. William learnt that balance from his mother. Diana made sure that her boys saw life beyond palace walls: McDonald's, theme parks, laughter. Her sons' happiness mattered most. The Wales family is happiest outdoors. They hike, cycle and fish. Football binds them. That moment at Villa Park – father and son embracing after a goal – showed the monarchy's human face without diminishing its dignity.

Together, William and Kate operate as partners. When he travels, she anchors home. When illness came, he adapted without hesitation. Their trust defines them as much as their titles.

© Kensington Palace "The Wales family is happiest outdoors. They hike, cycle and fish," said Robert Jobson

George's public appearance

Meanwhile, George observes. His public appearances are few but deliberate – a page of honour at the coronation, now a poised presence for Remembrance. He learns by watching: respect, patience, composure. This is the quiet royal revolution. A smaller monarchy, but greater in purpose. Less distant, more human. Relevance and relatability sustains the Crown.

© Getty Images Robert Jobson said 12-year-old George "learns by watching: respect, patience, composure"

When the national anthem ended at the Festival of Remembrance, Prince George stood beside his mother, glancing towards his grandfather. Three generations bound by duty, linked by love and affection. Continuity in motion. For now, the King reigns with composure. But the rhythm of the future is already playing – in the steady hands of his son and daughter-in-law and the clear, bright voice of his grandson. A new royal era has begun.

