Princess Beatrice's tiara moments have sentimental connections

Princess Beatrice donned a tiara for the second time at the Jordan royal wedding

Princess Beatrice wowed royal fans with an unexpected tiara moment at the Jordan royal wedding last week.

The royal, 33, stunned in a shimmering Reem Acra gown, with fluted sleeves, and accessorised with the York tiara, which belongs to Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

It marked the second only time we've seen the Princess wear a tiara, after her marriage to property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in July 2020.

And on both occasions, Beatrice has chosen headpieces which hold very sentimental connections.

Sarah was gifted the York tiara - a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard – for her nuptials to Prince Andrew in 1986. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it after she divorced Andrew in 1996.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

© Getty The York tiara was last seen in public in 2001 when Sarah Ferguson wore it to the White Tie Ball

The York tiara hadn't been seen publicly for over two decades until Beatrice wore it for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding banquet. See her stunning look in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice brings back the York tiara at Jordan royal wedding

For her intimate Windsor wedding on 17 July 2020, Princess Beatrice wore a remodelled version of one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Norman Hartnell gowns, and accessorised with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara.

© Getty Princess Beatrice with her wedding dress on display

The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, wore the headpiece on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

© Getty The late Queen wore Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara on her wedding day in 1947

© Getty Princess Anne wore Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara on her wedding day in 1973

It was made for Queen Mary by E. Wolff & Co for Garrards in 1919 from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding in 1893.

The second royal bride to wear Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara was Princess Anne for her nuptials to her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in 1973.

When do royals usually wear tiaras?

It was once commonplace for the royals to wear tiaras to film premieres and balls, with Princess Anne seen wearing jewels long before her wedding day.

© Getty Princess Anne and the Queen wearing tiaras on a state visit to Austria in 1969 - two years before Anne's marriage

However, times have changed and sparkling headwear is now usually only reserved for state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament.

© Getty The Princess of Wales usually only wears tiaras at royal receptions, such as the Diplomatic Corps reception

Nowadays, the first time we see a royal wearing a tiara is on their wedding day, but for some European royal families, this can also be on their 18th birthday, such is the case with Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway on her milestone birthday last year.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.