Duke of Westminster makes £100m announcement just months after welcoming first child

The Duke of Westminster has shared some incredible news about an initiative he launched just two years ago. In 2023, Hugh Grosvenor, who is the 7th Duke of Westminster, unveiled his social enterprise, Grosvenor Hart Homes, to support vulnerable young people by giving them access to affordable homes and tailored support services.

On Tuesday, the Duke's firm, Grosvenor, announced that it is "accelerating its growth with a £100m acquisition drive, aiming to expand its portfolio to 750 homes across Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and South Lancashire".

It added that the "expansion is set to support 2,000 children and young people and generate £100m in public savings over the next decade. We are partnering with private developers, contractors and registered providers to source high-quality, tenure-blind, well-located homes due for delivery in the next 12 to 36 months".

The initiative has already shown positive results through its Chester pilot, with residents also receiving support from Grosvenor's dedicated family support professionals.

In a previous statement to launch the project in 2023, the Duke said: "We passionately believe that the provision of high-quality, safe, secure and affordable homes must be paired with outcome-driven support services.

"Our unique model stresses the need to tailor and meticulously plan, prioritise and co-ordinate services through a trusted and knowledgeable family support professional working alongside families to help them achieve their goals."

The news comes just four months after the Duke and Duchess of Westminster welcomed their first child, Cosima Florence Grosvenor.

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Who is the Duke of Westminster?

The Duke, one of the UK's biggest landowners, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, and godfather to Prince George and also reportedly to Prince Archie.

© Getty Images William and George were joined by the Duke of Westminster at a Villa match in April

William acted as an usher at Hugh's wedding to Olivia Henson in Chester Cathedral in June last year, but Harry mutually agreed with the groom he would not attend amid his long-running rift with his brother.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Westminster on their wedding day

Hugh, once considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors, became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father, Gerald, from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns hundreds of acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool's One shopping centre.