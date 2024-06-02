Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate pay tribute to 'legend' Rob Burrow following his death
Prince William and Princess Kate pay tribute to 'legend' Rob Burrow following his death

The Leeds Rhinos rugby club confirmed his passing

Megan Bull
TV Writer
Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid their respects following the sad news that former rugby league star and MND (motor neurone disease) campaigner Rob Burrow has died. 

"A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy," penned Prince William. The couple's tribute follows

The couple's tribute follows an official statement released by the Leeds Rhinos rugby club. 

It reads: "Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against motor neurone disease since his diagnosis in December 2019. He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield's Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week.

"Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club as part of their golden generation. A hard working and dedicated player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks.

Rob Burrow during a rugby match© Getty
Rob Burrow passed away at Pinderfield's Hospital surrounded by family

"On behalf of the Burrow family, we would like to thank the staff at Pindersfield Hospital for their compassion and caring for Rob in his final days.

"Fittingly, as a tribute to the incredible work done by Rob, the groundbreaking of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital on Monday will go ahead as planned at Rob's request. At this time, we would ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Burrow family."

Rob Burrow smiles as Ex-Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Kevin Sinfield completes his Extra Mile Challenge at Emerald Headingley Stadium© Getty
Rob was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019

The statement concludes that any well-wishers may pay their respects at the South Stand at Headingley Stadium, with the gates open from Sunday evening for visitors. 

Following the announcement, tributes have continued to pour in for the rugby legend. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsey, and their three children. 

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey© Getty
Rob with his wife Lindsey

"Extremely sad news. Rob leaves behind an incredible legacy in his work to raise awareness and advocate for those with Motor Neurone Disease. My thoughts are with his family and friends through this time," penned Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

"Smallest player on the pitch. But a giant of a man. There's only one Rob Burrow," wrote BBC Breakfast presenter, Sally Nugent. 

Rob Burrow at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 awards© Getty
The South Stand at Headingley Stadium has been opened so people can pay their respects

Meanwhile, The MND Association shared: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of our patron Rob Burrow CBE. Since his MND diagnosis in 2019, Rob has played a vital role in raising awareness and money to support our work. We will be forever grateful. Our thoughts are with Rob's family, friends and fans." 

