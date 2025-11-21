Prince William and Princess Kate's personal photo you might have missed this week

The Prince and Princess of Wales slipped away for a rare date night this week. On Wednesday evening, the royal couple stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance, trading school runs and royal duties for a night of theatre full of A-listers.

At one point in the show, Prince William and Kate were photographed watching a number from Paddington: The Musical, the stage spin-off of the much–loved bear who famously shared that marmalade sandwich moment with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

From their private box, the couple were captured in a candid shot - a brief, unguarded glimpse of them simply enjoying the atmosphere. Sharing a photo from the evening on their official Instagram page, they wrote: "From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.

"All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times."

Princess Kate's outstanding look

For the glam evening, Kate looked sensational in a truly breathtaking green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof. The figure-hugging style was so modern, yet classic in cut.

The mother-of-three finished the look with coordinating, shoulder-grazing earrings that caught the light as she moved, and she wore her signature glossy mane loose, styled in soft, cascading waves.

© Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales in a candid moment during the Royal Variety Performance

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, shared her excitement over Kate's show-stopping look on the night.

"I was working on the evening of the Royal Variety Performance and I was so excited to see what Kate would wear," she said.

"The Princess has stepped out in a lot of suits in 2025, so I was eager to see if she would rock a formal number at the Royal Albert Hall. And she did!

© WireImage The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance

"I adored the Talbot Runhof dress on her; she hasn't worn this German designer before. It was definitely a different look for Kate - not only was it pretty body-conscious in cut, but it had an off-the-shoulder neckline, which is a subtly 'sexy' look. The glamorous jewel green tone was a nod to the festive season, and it really suited her English rose complexion, too."

Poignant

The televised show raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides support to individuals who have worked in the British entertainment industry and are in need due to illness, age, or hardship.

This outing marks the sixth time William and Kate have attended the annual charity event, and the first time since the Princess' recovery from cancer.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales speaks with Jessie J

Jessie J performed her new song I'll Never Know Why, having faced her own cancer surgery in June with a mastectomy for breast cancer. The 37-year-old later revealed she was due to undergo a second operation and had to postpone her autumn tour.

What to expect from the Royal Variety Performance

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the evening also saw Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe showcase an extract from the musical Kinky Boots. Singer-songwriters Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure introduced a one-off performance from the Live Aid musical Just For One Day.

The grand finale then saw 400 performers, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas and Katy Secombe, take part in a medley in celebration of the 40th anniversary of award-winning musical Les Miserables.