Princess Kate shows off new hair as she welcomes Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been photographed hosting Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Windsor Castle and we are shocked to see that her iconic curls have been ditched.

The Princess, 41, was seen warmly welcoming the Swedish royals with a brand new look – a sleek straight style with trendy curtain bangs. We are also totally onboard with Kate's outfit which was also a new addition to her wardrobe. The royal wore a forest green bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress, aptly named the 'Kate'.

Kate's dress was a fit and flare style which cinched at the waist and dropped into a flattering A-line skirt. It also featured long tapered sleeves and an understated rounded neckline.

Her shoes however were a rewear which we love to see the royals doing. Kate opted for a pair of Emmy London 'Rebecca' green heels with a pointed toe to elongate her silhouette.

© Shutterstock The Prince and Princess of Wales receive the Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel

As always Kate's makeup was kept natural with her statement brown eyeshadow look which adds subtle definition and a natural rosy lip.

The true star of the show was the Princess' jewellery. Kate wore the late Princess Diana's simply spellbinding diamond and sapphire double-drop earrings for a visually stunning and sentimental touch.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate warmly welcomes Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria was seen entering the castle and being warmly greeted by William and Kate alongside her husband. The Swedish princess rewore a beautifully regal Alice and Olivia 'Landon' jacket - a tweed number in bright red with black and white piping.

She styled the eye-catching jacket with a classic satin cream tie-neck blouse by Stenströms and opted for an elegant black leather bag with a three-quarter length strap and a gold hardware detail by Yves Saint Laurent.

© Shutterstock The Swedish state visit is three days long

Both Prince William and Prince Daniel looked smart in dapper two-piece suits in navy hues. For added interest, Prince Daniel opted for a suave double-breasted jacket whilst Prince William opted for a cheery red tie.

The meeting at Windsor Castle is part of the second day's itinerary of the three-day Swedish state visit to the UK. Prince William and Crown Princess Victoria are evidently keen to maintain a strong relationship as heirs to their respective thrones.

© Shutterstock Kate ditched her usual curls

Highlights of the first day of the visit included a visit to The Three Blackbirds pub in Newmarket where the Swedish princess was seen pulling a pretty respectable pint.

The Swedish royals also took a trip to a STANTA training camp in the east of England, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex.

© Getty The Crown Princess pulled a perfect pint

William and Kate are due to accompany the Swedish royals to the Royal Variety Performance this evening at the Royal Albert Hall. The evening's entertainment is due to include Cher, Lang Lang, Zara Larsson, and Paloma Faith.

