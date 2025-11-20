Exclusive: Designers behind Princess Kate's $2000 Royal Variety dress reveal when it will be back in stock

Princess Kate wore a stunning green velvet, floor-length maxi dress by Talbot Runhof on Wednesday, November 19 at the Royal Variety Performance in London – and there is good news for those who are keen to get the elegant mermaid-style gown in their closets.

Kate, 43, wore the Borbonne dresses, an evening gown that "has everything a red-carpet look needs to make a stunning impression,' according to the designers, Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof of German brand Talbot Runhof, including sophisticated shoulder draping, and additional draping at the waist that "enhances the feminine silhouette, further emphasized by the elegant mermaid-style skirt".

Prine and Princess of Wales wave goodbye as they leave the Royal Variety Performance in 2025

The dress retails for $2100/ £1600 but is sold out, however, Johnny and Adrian have good news, telling HELLO!: "We'll be producing another small series, which will be available before Christmas."

The princess' decision to pick the German brand came as a surprise to the designers, who shared that the luxury look was purchased by Kate and her team "completely without our knowledge from one of our retailers, perhaps Harrods or Harvey Nichols in London."

"The style has been in our collection for a while, and it's quite possible she bought it some time ago," they added. "In any case, we had absolutely no idea and were only informed by her team shortly before her appearance."

"Half an hour later, the internet and social media were flooded with pictures of this dress and our brand name," they shared, calling it "an exciting evening" and admitting that "other celebrities" have reached out to enquire about buying the dress.

Kate paired the dress with sky-high stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and her vintage Greville Diamond chandelier earrings by Cartier - a pair originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding to Prince Philip, and famously worn by the Queen to a Royal Variety Performance in 1952.

Mother-of-three Kate was joined by her husband Prince William at the star-studded yearly event, hosted by comedian Jason Manford, and which, as always, started with the national anthem.

The cast of Paddington The Musical performed, as well as pop star Jessie J, and Grammy award-winning singer Laufey. The evening of entertainment also featured performances from English band Madness, and actor and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry.

Jessie and the Princess were also seen sharing a touching moment, with Jessie revealing that she was prompted to hug the royal because of their shared cancer experience.

Kate underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy in 2024 and revealed in January 2025 that she is in remission from an undisclosed form of the disease. Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, faced her own cancer surgery in June 2025 with a mastectomy for breast cancer.

She will soon undergo a second operation and has postponed her tour.

The Royal Variety Performance has been staged since 1912, and is an annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which aims to support those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.