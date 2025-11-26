Zara and Mike Tindall's 'challenge' in 14-year marriage

Zara and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011, with a glorious royal wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Now, 14 years on, the couple has revealed one of the challenges in their marriage.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zara said: "We've been together for 21 years. Nothing runs smoothly ever. You've got to accept that in life. It's a work-in-progress [but] you've got to have fun.

Mike quipped he had accepted Zara is 'always right' while reflecting on their long-term relationship, adding that: "Kids are the biggest challenge that ever comes your way" during a marriage, explaining: "Having three of them, everyone is doing different things."

The couple are the proud parents of two daughters, Mia Grace, 11, and Lena Elizabeth, seven, and a son, Lucas Philip, four.

The couple stepped out together at The Beauty Awards 2025 at Honourable Artillery Company in London. Zara looked lovely wearing the black velvet 'Eva' dress by Rebecca Vallance, which featured cut-outs on the waist adorned with diamantes.

This isn't the first time Zara has stepped out in the sophisticated black look, as she previously wore the piece to a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods on 14 November 2023.

© Getty Mike and Zara married in 2011

Meanwhile, Mike stepped out wearing a smart navy blue jacket, which he paired with black trousers, a white shirt and a mustard-hued pocket square.

The couple don't often share details about their relationship, but back in 2021, Mike said he would be open to renewing his wedding vows with Zara while appearing on a one-off episode of Loose Men.

"Yeah, I think I would," the former rugby star said after fellow panellist Vernon Kay asked if renewing his vows was on the cards.

"Once you've gone through what you describe, a marriage or long-term relationship… it can't just always be roses and rainbows, when you have children."