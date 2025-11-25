Are Prince William and Princess Kate set for big US reunion with the Trumps?

Red, white and blue with a little royal blue? The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly be traveling across the pond to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday next year. Page Six reported on November 24 that Prince William and Catherine will join the celebrations in July. Multiple sources told the outlet that the royal family is planning on heading to the States to commemorate America's milestone anniversary.

A source, described as being "in the know", told Page Six that insiders are hoping all the senior royals will travel over in what is expected to be a "huge year" for both the US and the UK.

In addition to the Waleses, it's been reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the United States in 2026. The King and Queen are said to have been invited by President Donald Trump. Sources told The Sun on Sunday that the negotiations include a visit to the White House in late April.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be involved?

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the US, Page Six was informed that the King's younger son and daughter-in-law "are set to be iced out." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are no longer working members of the royal family, have been living in California since 2020.

© IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly be heading to America in 2026

The United States will celebrate 250 years of independence on July 4, 2026. Back in January, the 45th and 47th president of the United States signed an executive order establishing the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (Task Force 250). The president said: "It is the policy of the United States, and a purpose of this order, to provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4, 2026. It is also the purpose of this order to take other actions to honor the history of our great Nation."

© Getty Images The Waleses' trip would come less than a year after the Trumps' state visit to the UK

Trump's 2025 state visit to the UK

A trip by the British royals to America to mark the milestone would mean a reunion with the Trumps less than a year after the president and first lady paid a historic second state visit to the UK. President Trump complimented the Princess of Wales more than once during his and Mrs. Trump's visit this past September.

"You’re beautiful, so beautiful," the American president told the Princess as she and Prince William greeted the couple on the grounds of Windsor Castle. President Trump later praised Catherine again, along with the Prince of Wales, in his remarks at the state banquet. The president said: "His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son and His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have an unbelievable success in the future. Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant and so healthy, so beautiful. It's really [a] great honor. Thank you."

The King mentioned America's upcoming birthday in his own speech at the banquet, saying: "Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear. We have innovated, traded and created together, fuelling our economies and cultures through myriad forms of exchange. We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times. Mr. President, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today."

© Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images Catherine and Melania undertook a joint engagement in September of 2025

During the state visit, the first lady and the Princess of Wales teamed up for a joint engagement. "You could very much see how warm and friendly they were after spending time together," a Kensington Palace source said. "They were chatting away and they both really enjoyed the engagement. The First Lady was super-relaxed and she really enjoyed her time with the Princess."

Meanwhile, another source remarked: "It's definitely the start of what looks set to be a very warm, long-term relationship between Kate and Melania."