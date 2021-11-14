The Countess of Wessex wears special brooch for Remembrance Sunday service

The Countess of Wessex put in a sombre appearance at the annual Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph, joined by her husband Prince Edward.

Sophie looked chic in her tasteful black collared coat with a beret-style hat. Her blonde locks were styled in a low chignon, while her makeup was kept natural.

READ: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla, Kate and Sophie watch the Remembrance Sunday service from the balcony

She also wore a particularly special silver brooch for the service, to represent her role as Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion The Rifles.

The silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today. Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield.

The Earl of Wessex, dressed in military uniform, joined the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Cambridge, at the foot of the Cenotaph, where he laid a wreath.

MORE: Sombre Kate Middleton looks elegant in formal dress at Remembrance Day Service

MORE: Sophie Wessex brings the glamour in Max Mara at the Festival of Remembrance

Sophie wore the Rifles silver Bugle Horn brooch

The 56-year-old royal and her husband were spotted alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra at the service in Whitehall, London.

The Queen, 95, was forced to pull out of the event due to a sprained back. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has missed the service at the Cenotaph.

Last week, the Countess of Wessex visited the Guide Dogs National Centre in Leamington Spa in her role as patron, where she toured the facilities, including the laboratory, the hydrotherapy area and the puppy block.

She presented the Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement, before paying a visit to the puppy viewing gallery, and viewing a training demonstration.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.