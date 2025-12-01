Duke of Kent's grandson Albert Windsor, 18, exudes confidence in official Le Bal des Débutantes portrait

The Duke of Kent's grandson, Albert Windsor, 18, oozed confidence in official portraits taken from the lavish Le Bal des Débutantes.

The royal, who is the eldest son of Lord Nicholas Windsor and his estranged wife, Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis, made a rare public appearance at the annual ball in Paris on 29 November as he escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, the goddaughter of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain for her societal debut.

The 18-year-old joined his fellow cavaliers for an official portrait on the night, looking ever the distinguished gentleman in a dapper tuxedo and bowtie. The young men stood on a staircase adorned with flowers at the Shangri-La Paris, where the event was hosted.

© Yunling Fang / le Bal / Bestimage Albert Windsor with his fellow cavaliers

Each young lady at the ball has a cavalier on her arm for the night, who is picked from a list of brothers, family friends, and or boys from the event organiser, Ophélie Renouard's network. The 2025 cavalier group included Prince Constantin of Orléans, on the arm of Princess Isabelle of Orléans, and Diego Dailly of Orléans, who escorted Almudena Dailly of Orléans.

Albert escorted Eulalia, who looked glamorous in a plunging Tony Ward gown for the occasion, on his arm at the ball. The pair took to the floor for a dance during the evening. Albert, who is the grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, has been kept largely out of the limelight alongside his brothers Leopold, 16, and Louis, 11, prior to his 18th birthday in September. The royal made a public appearance at his grandmother, the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Albert Windsor escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain, at the Le Bal des Débutantes

Who else was at the 2025 ball?

The 2025 Le Bal des Débutantes showcased young ladies from royalty, aristocracy, and even the daughter of an honorary Oscar winner. The list included Carolina B. Lansing, who is the daughter of renowned fashion designer, Carolina Herrera, and Bronwyn Vance, the daughter of actress Angela Bassett.

Angela spoke exclusively to HELLO! ahead of the ball about her daughter's attendance. "I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age," she said, but added she had "no trepidations whatsoever," and "was swept away" by Bronwyn's enthusiasm for the opportunity.

"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness. She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."