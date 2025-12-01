Royal family LIVE: Danish royals get ready for Christmas, Prince of Wales in Newport and more

On today's agenda
- Duchess Sophie opens new The Lighthouse charity hub in Guildford
- Sophie will also visit 9 Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Normandy Barracks, Aldershot Garrison, Hampshire
- The Prince of Wales is in Newport for the Wales Investment Summit and to visit leading semiconductor company KLA
TV writer
26m ago
We have a busy Monday morning of royal engagements today, starting off with Christmas preparations from the Danish royals, Duchess Sophie in Guildford and Hampshire and the Prince of Wales in Newport.
Stay tuned