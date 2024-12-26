Princess Kate's six-word confession after being left alone during Christmas walkabout

The Princess of Wales was among the royals who took part in the annual Christmas trip to Sandringham, where they met with members of the public.

During the walk, Kate took her time speaking to members of the crowd, many of whom offered their best wishes following the royal's difficult year, which saw her undergo preventative chemotherapy. However, due to her time with the crowd, Kate ended up becoming separated from her family.

Ever calm, this didn't bother Kate, who quipped: "I think I've lost my family."

For the walkabout, Kate was joined by husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who shyly waved to members of the public.

Despite their shyness, Charlotte was seen taking a selfie with a well-wisher, as well as accepting a bouquet of flowers and chocolates as a gift. These weren't the only gifts, as Louis was seen accepting several chocolates and even a plush toy.

Kate's appearance was her first time in public since the royal hosted her Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey, which was recorded on 6 December. The service was themed around love, kindness and empathy.

In that spirit, the mum-of-three invited Lady Gabriella Kingston, whose husband died from suicide earlier this year, to help her with the preparations.

A source said about Lady Gabriella: "She was very touched and grateful to the Princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and that she felt honoured to do so."

In a message broadcast during the service, Kate said: "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.

"It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."

