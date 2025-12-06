King Charles and Queen Camilla close difficult chapter with symbolic Christmas card for 2025 - see photo

The King and Queen have chosen a very special image to feature on their official Christmas card this year.

Charles and Camilla chose a photo taken on their 20th wedding anniversary, and are pictured in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence in Rome, earlier this year. In the photo, the royal couple are standing side by side, with the Queen’s arm linking the King’s. The photograph is framed inside the card by a dark red border, with the printed message in a matching colour on the opposite side, reading: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

© Aaron Chown/PA Wire The King and Queen have issued their new Christmas card

The couple reached their milestone 20 years of marriage on 9 April 2025, while out of the country and on royal duty during their state visit to Italy, and spent the evening of their anniversary as guests of honour at a grand banquet.

In the image taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Camilla is wearing a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine and a lily of the valley brooch, while the King is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with a grey tie and a silk handkerchief in his chest pocket.

The photo shows the couple putting on a united front after a dramatic end to the year, after the King was forced to strip his brother of his royal titles. It means that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, won't be attending the Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham.

Where is the card sent?

The King and Queen send out hundreds of Christmas cards each year to family, friends, world leaders, diplomats, charities and organisations.

Big change to Christmas at Sandringham

Charles will be preparing to host the wider royal family on Christmas Day, with the royal festivities usually taking place at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Prince of Wales divulged last year that he was spending the day with 45 members of his family "all in one room."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Andrew won't be attending Christmas at Sandringham

But it will no doubt feel different without the aforementioned family members. The royal family usually walk to church on Christmas morning and enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings before sitting down to watch the King’s Christmas broadcast on television.

Last year, Charles used his Christmas address to pay tribute to the "selfless" doctors and nurses who provided "strength, care and comfort" during cancer treatment for him and the Princess of Wales.