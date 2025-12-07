Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's first public appearance since loss of titles confirmed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsorand Sarah Ferguson's first public appearance since the loss of their titles in October has been confirmed. Andrew, the brother of King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will be joined by his ex-wife, formerly the Duchess of York, at the christening of their granddaughter on 12 December.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the pair will attend the baptism of Athena, the daughter of Princess Beatriceand her property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom they welcomed on 22 January 2025.

It has not been confirmed which members of the royal family will join Andrew and Sarah at the event, though it has been reported that the occasion will bring together close family and friends of Beatrice and Edoardo to the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace.

Andrew and Sarah's exile

It will be Andrew and Sarah's first time stepping inside a royal palace since they were stripped of their titles following renewed links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On 3 November, it was confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would be losing his remaining royal titles, including his HRH styling and princely title.

An entry from a publication in the Letters Patent read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

It followed a statement on 30 October, which read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Why Andrew lost his titles

It came after Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, in October 2025. Andrew continues to deny the accusations against him.

Why Sarah lost her titles

Sarah's title was also removed, and she was dropped as the patron of seven charities following an old email she sent to convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein that came to light. The message, reported by The Sun newspaper, showed the former duchess "humbly apologised" to Epstein in April 2011 for linking him to paedophilia in the media, calling him a "supreme friend," and labelling him "steadfast" and "generous".

Her spokesman at the time said it was sent "in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".

The charities were the British Heart Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, Julia's House, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Prior to this, the former Duke and Duchess' most recent public appearance was on 16 September when they joined the King, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Leaving Royal Lodge

In conjunction with the loss of his titles, Andrew has also been forced to leave his home at Royal Lodge, a crown-owned property on the Windsor Home Park estate where he has resided since 2004.

It has not yet been confirmed where the former prince will live or when he will move, but royal author Robert Jobson has told HELLO!: "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels. The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham."