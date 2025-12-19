This week, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their much-anticipated Christmas card for 2025, and many were delighted with the family's choice, especially since it featured a never-before-seen family photo.

The picture, taken in April this year by Josh Shinner, showed the family sitting closely together in a field full of daffodils, a popular flower that blooms between February and May and signals the arrival of spring.

While the card was anything but festive, unlike those shared by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco or the Luxembourg royals, the Wales's card carried a very symbolic meaning, Hannah Furness, royal editor of The Telegraph, says on this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

Hannah explained to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths the significance of this year's card, revealing that the chosen season to highlight at this time of year is particularly important.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales release family Christmas card

"It's a new photograph, which isn't always the case; it's always so much more interesting to see a new glimpse of the Wales family. It's very cosy, very cuddly, you’ve got Prince Louis snuggling into Prince William, but you are right, it’s not very Christmassy.

"This is quite an important time of year for them. You'll remember Kate has done seasonal videos this year, so she's really leaning into the changes. Spring was obviously a massive thing for her, this reawakening, it’s very symbolic," she explains.

LISTEN: The symbolic meaning behind the Waleses’ 2025 Christmas card

"I do think that while it’s not Christmassy, it probably does mean something to her symbolically: a fresh start, a new beginning. In that sense, it does sum up their year quite well."

2025 has been a significant year for the Wales family, particularly for the Princess of Wales, who began the year by announcing she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, where she received treatment.

The Wales family's Christmas card for 2024

In a message posted on social media, the mother-of-three spoke of her "relief" and said she remained "focused on recovery".

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote in the post.

While she has taken the year at her own pace, choosing when to do outings or when to take time off, such as when she cancelled her appearance at Ascot at the very last minute, 2025 also saw her return to Wimbledon and even lead the family move to their new home, Forest Lodge, which took place the same week Prince William was in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize. The Princess also took part in three incoming state visits, as well as Trooping the Colour, and even hosted her annual Christmas Carol Service.