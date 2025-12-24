James Middleton reaffirms that he and Alizee would welcome 'the pitter-patter of two or four feet'

James Middleton has hinted that he and wife Alizee may have plans to expand their family further. The Princess of Wales' younger brother is already raising son Inigo, two, with his other half, whom he married in 2021.

James, 38, exclusively told HELLO! that the couple would welcome "the pitter-patter of two or four feet" – meaning a new child or dog in their family, although there is nothing to announce as of yet. In addition to their little boy, the couple currently have six dogs.

He met Alizee, 36, a French-born financial analyst by chance at a London private member's club in 2018. "If that moment hadn’t been seized, I wouldn’t have met my wife, I wouldn't have my beautiful son," he said.

Their son is being raised bilingual. James explained: "Alizee only speaks to him in French and I only speak to him in English, so he's in that sort of Duolingo aspect of [being] slightly slower in speaking, but sentences will be half-French, half-English. It's wonderful to watch."

The businessman remains close with sisters Kate, 43, and Pippa, 42, and as a result Inigo gets to spend plenty of time with his six cousins. In addition to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, that also includes Arthur, five, Grace, four, and Rose, three, that Pippa shares with husband James Matthews.

"I think we're really fortunate to be a very close family, and so we get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity," said James. "There's seven grandchildren, so six cousins for him, and it's wonderful them spending time together and making memories."

James hinted that him and his wife may grow their family in the future

Of how his sisters are supporting him with parenting, he revealed: "It's the confidence [they give me]. You're always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around the place. They're definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice."

In September, James shared a glimpse of a very blonde Inigo on his second birthday. He posted to Instagram a picture of the youngster hugging one of their many dogs, which he captioned: "Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel….and that is a lot."

© Instagram They share a son Inigo who turned two in September

Reflecting on fatherhood in a previous interview with HELLO!, James said: "No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive. It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."

