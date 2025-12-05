Alizée Thévenet wows in edgy oversized outfit at sister-in-law's carol concert

Alizée wore a H&M dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019

One of my favourite looks that Alizée has ever worn has to be when she attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019. Various members of Princess Kate's family made an appearance at the nuptials, which were held at Windsor Castle. Among them was Alizée, who was then known as the girlfriend of James. Despite the fact that many guests wore designer clothes, Alizée wowed onlookers in an amazing statement dress, which turned out to be a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.

