Alizée Thévenet wows in edgy oversized outfit at sister-in-law's carol concert

Alizée defied tradition, however, choosing an oversized co-ord by super cool brand Sezane. Her 'Gabriel' coat was emblazoned with beige, black and camel checks, and the matching trousers, known as the 'Ciara', were designed in the same fabulous, Sloane Ranger style print. So chic! We love the slightly baggy look, too; it's very Gen Z and gives the mother-of-one a seriously modern, cutting-edge stance.
Alizée's co-ord by Sezane is a timeless style
As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I loved how she expertly teamed her look with a vintage-look, pie crust blouse, and suede boots in the same tone as her co-ord.
Alizée carried Longchamp's '3D S' handbag
I also spied her contrasting bag by Longchamp - the '3D S' handbag' in burgundy. With her 'clean girl aesthetic' makeup look, the 36-year-old looked understated yet glowing.
Alizée's high street wedding look
Alizée wore a H&M dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019
One of my favourite looks that Alizée has ever worn has to be when she attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019. Various members of Princess Kate's family made an appearance at the nuptials, which were held at Windsor Castle. Among them was Alizée, who was then known as the girlfriend of James. Despite the fact that many guests wore designer clothes, Alizée wowed onlookers in an amazing statement dress, which turned out to be a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.
Alizée teamed her dress was a straw boater hat
Alizée's midi dress featured a Versace-style, chain-print pattern, a V-neckline, and a wrap-over front. The tie belt, long sleeves, narrow buttoned cuffs and pleated skirt were effortlessly stylish - as was her straw boater hat and nude high heels.