Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton's wife Alizée Thévenet wows in edgy oversized outfit at sister-in-law's carol concert
Subscribe
James Middleton's wife Alizée Thévenet wows in edgy oversized outfit at sister-in-law's carol concert

Alizée Thévenet wows in edgy oversized outfit at sister-in-law's carol concert

James Middleton's stunning wife wore a modern outfit at the Together at Christmas concert 2025

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. © Samir Hussein/WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christmas is here, it's official. And how do we know? Because the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert has taken place on Friday, 5th December, of course! The stunning royal was supported by not only her husband, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but also her little brother James Middleton, and his gorgeous wife, Alizée Thévenet.

Although there's no official dress code for this memorable event, attendees tend to go into full-on festive mode, rocking Yuletide colours such as green, rich reds, navy blues and burgundy. Princess Kate sported a forest green coat by Catherine Walker, and her mother, Carole, rocked a tartan navy and green coat by House of Bruar. Kate's cousin-in-law, Zara Tindall, also turned heads in navy blue in the form of a coat by Alice & Olivia.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Alizee and James Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images

Alizée looked so stylish in her checked outfit

Alizée defied tradition, however, choosing an oversized co-ord by super cool brand Sezane. Her 'Gabriel' coat was emblazoned with beige, black and camel checks, and the matching trousers, known as the 'Ciara', were designed in the same fabulous, Sloane Ranger style print. So chic! We love the slightly baggy look, too; it's very Gen Z and gives the mother-of-one a seriously modern, cutting-edge stance.

Alizée wore this stunning co-ord by Sézane

Alizée's co-ord by Sezane is a timeless style

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I loved how she expertly teamed her look with a vintage-look, pie crust blouse, and suede boots in the same tone as her co-ord.

Recommended videoYou may also likeJames Middleton and wife Alizée arrive at the Together at Christmas concert
Alizée carried Longchamp's '3D S' handbag

Alizée carried Longchamp's '3D S' handbag

 I also spied her contrasting bag by Longchamp - the '3D S' handbag' in burgundy. With her 'clean girl aesthetic' makeup look, the 36-year-old looked understated yet glowing.

Alizée's high street wedding look

Alizee Thevenet in a plated dress with Carole Middleton© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Alizée wore a H&M dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019

One of my favourite looks that Alizée has ever worn has to be when she attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019. Various members of Princess Kate's family made an appearance at the nuptials, which were held at Windsor Castle. Among them was Alizée, who was then known as the girlfriend of James. Despite the fact that many guests wore designer clothes, Alizée wowed onlookers in an amazing statement dress, which turned out to be a high street steal - a £49.99 number from H&M.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton walking in wedding guest attire© Getty

Alizée teamed her dress was a straw boater hat

Alizée's midi dress featured a Versace-style, chain-print pattern, a V-neckline, and a wrap-over front. The tie belt, long sleeves, narrow buttoned cuffs and pleated skirt were effortlessly stylish - as was her straw boater hat and nude high heels. 

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More