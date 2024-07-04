Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's private life: From his famous ex to his royal client and love life

Noel Fitzpatrick is a household name across the nation thanks to his impressive veterinary career and starring role in Channel 4's hit documentary series, The Supervet. But how much do you know about the Irish surgeon's private life?

Find out all about his famous ex-girlfriend, love life and high-profile clients here…

Noel Fitzpatrick's early life and career

Noel, who hails from Ballyfin in Ireland, decided he wanted to be a vet at the tender age of eight after watching one of his father's lambs die on their family farm.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine from University College Dublin, his career went from strength to strength as he opened his pioneering veterinary practice Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey in 2008.

Noel studied Veterinary Medicine at University College Dublin

It was radio star Chris Evans who kick-started Noel's TV career after the vet treated his dog Enzo for a spinal problem in 2008. Using his BBC contacts, the DJ suggested Noel front a documentary show, The Bionic Vet, which aired in 2010. While it wasn't recommissioned for a second season, the surgeon went on to star in Channel 4's The Supervet in 2014 and shot to stardom.

© Shutterstock Noel founded Fitzpatrick Referrals in 1997

A man of many talents, Noel is also a model and actor, having previously appeared in ITV's The Bill and the medical drama Casualty.

Noel's famous royal client

Over the years, Noel has treated the furry companions of some major stars, including the Duchess of Sussex's beagle, Guy, who suffered two broken legs shortly after Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry.

After helping Guy get back on his feet, Noel was invited to Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding but decided to leave early. "I'm really lucky to have seen this magical thing and I am very happy for Harry and Meghan, because they are wonderful people, but my shoes are killing me," he told the Daily Mail. "I also thought this is all a bit overwhelming. So I asked a lady if she could show me the door out of the castle."

© Photo: Instagram Noel treated Meghan Markle's beloved rescue dog Guy

Noel's love life and famous ex-girlfriend

While Noel isn't married and doesn't have children, he's thought to be dating a woman named Michaela, who works at his practice.

In 2020, he told The Times: "Yes, I have a girlfriend and I'm fine. As for children, well my mammy had six and I'd certainly like one but that requires I make changes. I'm still a work in progress. But you know, do I want to bring a child into this cataclysm?"

© Shutterstock In 2020, Noel confirmed his relationship

As for why he's never walked down the aisle, Noel revealed in his 2018 novel that he finds human relationships "difficult"

"I suppose I could have got married a few times in my life, and why I'm not married seems to fascinate people. It could be said that I gravitate towards animals… because I find human relationships difficult," he penned. "The bottom line is that I have been told many times by former partners that I'm selfish, and I can see why they felt that way. Why should a woman put up with always being second best to a dog or a cat in crisis? She has needs that are not being served by me operating at midnight on a Saturday. That's a tough call and nobody's to blame, but that doesn't mean it hurts any less."

In the past, Noel has been romantically linked to singer and songwriter Cathy Dennis, who he split from in 2003. Cathay has collaborated with some major stars over her career and has written songs including Spice Girls' Wannabe, Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head and Britney Spears' smash hit, Toxic.

© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Noel was previously linked to songwriter Cathy Dennis

Speaking about their breakup, Noel wrote in his book: "Cathy and I remain good friends and I’m sad that I couldn’t give her, or anyone else, what is needed in a healthy relationship."

Noel's battle with depression and mental health

Noel has been very open about his mental health over the years, revealing in his book that he has battled with "depression and feelings of worthlessness all my life" and finds comfort in his love of animals.

WATCH: Noel Fitzpatrick opens up about the loss of his beloved dog Kiera

"I have made bad mistakes, though I have deep feelings for everyone I have ever held in my arms. But although my love for animals has taken me away from personal relationships, it has saved me, too," he penned. "Through their eyes I can see that my work really matters, in spite of the challenges and heartache. When I reunite an animal that I have saved with its owner, the joy in the room soothes the pain of love lost because of my work. But it never goes away, and I do wish that I could have balanced the scales of life better."