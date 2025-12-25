Meghan Markle reveals Christmas Day plans with Prince Harry hours after the royals head to church together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent another festive season across the pond from the royal family this Christmas.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, and other members of the royal family attended the annual church service at Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the holiday in the comfort of their home in California with their two children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The couple kept their plans under wraps in the lead-up to Christmas, but on Christmas morning, Meghan shared a special update with fans of her As Ever brand. She revealed that they were spending the day "cuddled up" for a relaxed and cosy holiday at home.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan has revealed herself to be a big fan of Christmas

"Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last-minute gifts, and tiptoeing down the stairs with my husband to make sure 'Santa' had enjoyed his cookies and 'the reindeer' had eaten their carrots," Meghan wrote. "Anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes."

She went on to share the family’s simple, joyful plans for the day: "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family - maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories."

© @meghan Meghan and Harry mostly keep their children out of the spotlight

Meghan concluded her festive message with a heartfelt wish for her readers: "I hope that whether you’re cozied up in your pajamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own - wherever you happen to find yourself today reading this note - I am wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and all the blessings that come with it. From my family to yours, Happy Holidays!"

The mum-of-two is a big fan of the festive season, recently releasing a Christmas special of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which hit screens earlier this month. In the episodes, she whipped up holiday feasts from family recipes, crafted thoughtful gifts, and shared special moments with her guests.

© Netflix The With Love, Meghan Christmas special debuted on Netflix this month

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend the holidays

Last Christmas was reportedly a quiet, relaxed affair as well, spent with Prince Harry, their children, and Meghan’s mum, Doria. In an interview, Meghan described the day as "including a great meal" followed by games and fun "just like any other family."

They last celebrated Christmas with the royals in 2018, the year they married and were eagerly anticipating parenthood. Meghan had only previously spent one Christmas at Sandringham, in 2017, when she was invited as Prince Harry’s fiancée - a royal first.