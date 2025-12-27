LISTEN: Why 2026 could look very different for Prince Harry and his family

When you compare it to the last few years, 2025 has been a relatively quiet 12 months for Prince Harry. In previous years, he's released a memoir and a Netflix series, while 2025 has seen the royal quietly enjoy his life in California.

With that in mind, it piqued our interest when The Telegraph's Royal Editor, Hannah Furness, appeared on our Right Royal podcast to share her predictions for what is in store for Prince Harry next year.

"He wants to come to the UK," Hannah said on the pod of the Duke's hopes for next year. "He wants his family to come over. So maybe 2026 will look very different if that goes ahead."

HELLO!'s Andrea Camaano, who hosts the pod, added that next year could even see Harry return for Trooping the Colour… watch this space! Listen to the podcast before for Hannah's insight.

LISTEN: To our predictions for the royal family's 2026 plans

This speculation comes as it is reported that the King and the Prince of Wales could visit the US in 2026 as negotiations over a UK trade deal with the country continue. Advanced talks on a visit by the King are said to be underway, with the trip tipped for April, while Prince William is expected to make a separate visit during the Fifa World Cup later which takes place in June and July, according to reports in The Times.

The visits would coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence from Britain and would be the first by a British monarch since 2007.

© WireImage King Charles could be set to go stateside in 2026

Royals in America

Though Prince William and Princess Kate were in the US in 2022, visiting the National September 11 Memorial and Museum and attending an NBA basketball game, King Charles has not been since 2018, when he represented Queen Elizabeth II at former president George H. W. Bush's funeral.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate went to the basketball last time they were in the US

Duchess Sophie, the King's sister-in-law, married to Prince Edward, visited New York City in March 2025, to visit Plan International UK, a children's charity that fights for girls' rights around the world, of which she is a patron.

We look forward to learning more about the plans of Prince William, Prince Harry, and King Charles next year…