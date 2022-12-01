Princess Kate's surprise basketball appearance has royal fans all saying same thing The royal joined husband Prince William courtside

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted fans when they made a surprise appearance courtside to watch the Boston Celtics take on Miami Heat on Wednesday.

William and Kate received a big cheer from onlookers at they took their seats at the game, with the Princess looking chic in a vintage blue tweed jacket by Chanel paired with black dress pants while the Prince cut a dapper figure in a dark suit and chambray shirt.

And it seems that Kate's style in particular caused a stir amongst royal watchers.

"Kate always dressed on point!" one remarked on Twitter while a second noted: "Beautiful. And gorgeous legs like a supermodel!"

Fans went wild for Kate's appearance at the basketball

"The Princess looks precious," a third added and a fourth shared: "O-M-G Catherine!" along with love heart eyes emojis.

A fifth simply stated: "Will, you look good too! But all eyes are on Catherine, walks like a star!"

At the start of the basketball game on Wednesday night, the Prince and Princess were seen watching intently as the Celtics raced into an early lead and during the event sat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect, Maura Healey, Celtics Legend Thomas 'Satch' Sanders, and the team's two principal owners and their wives.

The royals were in high spirits at Wednesday's game

Kate and William also stood for the national anthem The Star Spangled Banner before being introduced by a stadium announcer and shown on the big screen.

Thursday will see William and Kate visit Greentown Labs, a tech hub which has been nurturing climate pioneers for more than a decade.

Greentown is believed to be the largest climate technology start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies, since founded in 2011, that have created more than 9,000 jobs and raised more than four billion dollars (£3.3b) in funding.

They enjoyed courtside seats to watch Boston Celtics take on Miami Heat

They will also tour Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on young people at risk of becoming involved in urban violence.

The couple will meet with leaders of the organisation to learn about their intervention model and spend time with women in the young mothers’ programme, current members and alumni of the young men's programme.

