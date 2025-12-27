Princess Charlotte is identical to late great grandmother Queen Elizabeth in uncanny photo from almost 90 years ago

Princess Charlotte bore a striking resemblance to her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the annual Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham in Norfolk, the beloved royal winter retreat.

The 10-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales joined her siblings George, 12, and Louis, seven, and other senior members of the royal family for morning mass at St Mary Magdalene Church before greeting the public who had gathered in the church's grounds.

For the festive occasion, the young princess wore a two-toned beige and chocolate brown double-breasted coat, dark brown tights and ballet flats in the same rich colour. The coat was bespoke Catherine Walker, and her shoes were Tory Burch cap toe, croc-effect suede, according to Royal Fashion Police's Instagram page.

She pulled her long brunette hair back from her face and styled it in a half-up-half-down fashion, fastening it together with a brown velvet bow clip. Her look for the festive gathering appeared remarkably similar to that of her great grandmother, who also visited Sandringham every year.

In a picture that dates back to 1936, the late Queen accompanies her sister, Princess Margaret, in a similar button-down tailored coat and appears to look a lot like Charlotte today.

On social media, however, fans were divided about the resemblance between the royal relatives, with one saying, "Looks so much like Elizabeth," while another argued, "I don't see the resemblance to Queen Elizabeth. She looks so much like Prince William."

© Getty Images The late Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, in 1936

© UK Press via Getty Images Fans were divided online over Charlotte's resemblance to the late queen

Another noted, "Princess Charlotte very much resembles her father, Prince William," and a separate person added, "She looks more like Diana! She is a beautiful girl!"

A blossoming working royal

During the highly anticipated walkabout, Charlotte was praised for her behaviour as an emerging working royal and was compared to her great aunt, Princess Anne, for her kindness towards members of the public.

The public was greeted on the day by the Waleses as well as the likes of Princess Anne, her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall, and her brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance for the mass, but it was Charlotte's manner and ease with unfamiliar faces that captured the attention of onlookers.

Princess Charlotte takes selfies with royal fans on Christmas Day

In a video captured by HELLO!, fans could be heard saying, "Oh, look, she's doing a selfie, bless, so sweet." More fans remarked, "That is so cool. Oh, look at her, she's a Princess Anne in the making, without a doubt."

The 75-year-old senior royal and sister of the King is regularly noted to be one of the hardest-working royals, as she tops the list of the number of engagements carried out by members of The Firm.