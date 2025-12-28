Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall's cousin bond can't go unnoticed in adorable Christmas photos

Princess Charlotte had royal fans besotted after being photographed at the royal family's annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

While many noticed how wonderful Charlotte, 10, looked, matching her mother, the Princess of Wales, who wore a beautiful bespoke Catherine Walker Coat, one thing we couldn't help but notice was her special bond with her cousin, Mia Tindall, 11.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal pair used the occasion to catch up and compare outfits

The royal duo were all smiles as they walked alongside each other at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, where the royals have attended a Christmas Day church for nearly four decades.

In photos from the event, their sweet relationship was on full display, as the pair compared their outfits and had a catch-up. Charlotte wore her aforementioned Catherine Walker coat, complete with brown suede ballet pumps.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte has a special bond with the Tindall sisters

Meanwhile, Mia opted for a grey chequered coat with little black suede boots. HELLO!'s US Royal Correspondent, Alex Hurtado, attended the celebrations at Sandringham and explained that Princess Charlotte exuded "such incredible confidence" during the annual walkabout.

Alex explains: "Charlotte, who at ten years old exudes incredible confidence, happily posed for a selfie and a photo with a group of well-wishers, while her father called out to her. The little Princess appeared to reply "coming" before smiling for the picture.

"I was genuinely impressed by how polite the Wales children are and how gracefully they handle the spotlight, meeting strangers and engaging with the crowd. They've clearly taken after their parents, exhibiting the same poise and charm." Read Alex's full piece here.

Charlotte's special relationship with the Tindall sisters

This isn't the first year Charlotte and Mia have made it their mission to enjoy a catch-up during their walkabout at Sandringham, as for the last two years, the pair have made a beeline for each other at the annual family gathering.

In 2023, the pair were captured laughing together as they made their way out of the church. Charlotte was wearing a green and navy blue chequered coat, while Mia wore a beige-hued coat. It was the same in 2024, when they attended the service, where they were photographed in deep conversation on the way out of the church.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall on the Christmas Day walkabout in 2023

As someone who has been writing about the young royals for four years, there have been several significant moments where Charlotte's close relationship with Mia and Lena has been on full display, away from their shared Christmas celebrations.

© Getty Princess Charlotte playing with Lena Tindall during the Jubilee Pageant in 2022

During the Queen's Jubilee Pageant in 2022, Charlotte was photographed holding open what appeared to be a programme for the proceedings while Lena popped over her shoulder and had a read.

Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Pageant

Back in 2022, Charlotte and Mia were photographed with their heads out of the balcony window at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall watch Trooping The Colour

Shared interests

As well as attending family events together, Charlotte and the Tindall sisters have the same interests when it comes to sport, with them all enjoying playing rugby.

Nigel Gillingham OBE, President of the RFU told Town and Country said of the Princess of Wales: "She was telling me that she regularly plays rugby with her children in the back garden—and lots of other sport. Apparently, Charlotte is very much in her mould, very competitive as well apparently."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Mia and Lena Tindall have grown so close with Charlotte

Meanwhile, former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, exclusively told HELLO! about how much his girls enjoyed the sport back in January 2023, whilst attending the Legends of Rugby dinner in Mayfair.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlotte takes selfies with royal fans on Christmas Day

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."