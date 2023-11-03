Princess Charlotte's special bond with Mia and Lena Tindall revealed

Princess Charlotte has an incredibly special bond with her royal family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and they have the sweetest thing in common.

The eight-year-old Princess and the Tindall sister-duo both, like their famous parents, share an enjoyment for rugby. Charlotte's penchant for the sport was revealed in June, following her mother, Princess Kate - the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League - took part in a rugby game at the Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Princess Charlotte has the sweetest relationship with Lena

Nigel Gillingham OBE, President of the RFU told Town and Country: "She was telling me that she regularly plays rugby with her children in the back garden—and lots of other sport. Apparently, Charlotte is very much in her mould, very competitive as well apparently."

Meanwhile, former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, exclusively told HELLO! about how much his girls enjoyed the sport back in January whilst attending the Legends of Rugby dinner in Mayfair.

© Getty The little Princess and the Tindall sisters we previously captured sitting together at the late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee concert

He said: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

It is so adorable how the youngsters all have the sport in common, as it is certainly something that bonds the Prince and Princess of Wales with Mike and his equestrian wife, Zara Tindall.

Princess Kate looked the part playing rugby at Twickenham last year

William and Kate even appeared on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, alongside Princess Anne and made a whole host of exciting revelations about the importance of sport in their life.

It comes as no surprise that Kate's mini-me Princess Charlotte has inherited a competitive nature as both her parents opened up about their own competitiveness on the special episode of the show.

I don't know where this has come from," Kate sweetly joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Anne shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think." Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Princess Kate even teased her husband about playing rugby. After recalling how Prince William used to play the sport in school when he was growing up, the Princess of Wales playfully responded: "Did you? Did you?"